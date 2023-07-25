From Seoul to Soweto: Netflix brings more K-Romance to local screens

A scene from the popular series See You in My 19th Life.

Streaming execs reflect on SA’s love affair with Korean content

The appetite for Korean content is growing among international audiences, and the African continent is not exempt from the K-revolution sweeping the rest of the world. Over the last year, more than 60% of Netflix subscribers worldwide have tuned in to Korean content, with K-series and films regularly featuring on the streamer’s Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries. The Mail & Guardian sat down for an exclusive interview with Netflix Vice-President of Content for Korea, Don Kang, and the streaming giant’s Manager of Content Acquisition for Korea, Wooyeon Yang, to find out what they attribute this success to.

Netflix Vice-President of Content for Korea, Don Kang.

“We were also pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming response to Korean content on Netflix,” Kang acknowledged with a laugh. “It’s astonishing to see that over 90% of our viewership comes from outside Korea. And while the viewing of K-romance has grown more than threefold between 2018 and 2022, the general K-content viewing has grown three times in the past year alone!”

While Koreans have always had a deep appreciation for quality entertainment, streaming and subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) have changed the game: “Netflix offers a fantastic platform for members to discover new content from around the world. It proves what we have said before: great content can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere.”

Three of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever are from Korea. In 2021, the Korean survival drama series Squid Game topped the charts globally, holding a position on the Netflix Top 10 list in South Africa for 14 weeks. In Kenya, the show held this position for 13 weeks, while it remained at the top of Nigeria’s favourites for an impressive 16 weeks! Extraordinary Attorney Woo captivated audiences in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya with an average of seven weeks on the streamer’s Top 10 list, while All of Us Are Dead remained on the charts for an average of six weeks.

Distinctly Korean stories with universal appeal

It’s not surprising that audiences are drawn in by the captivating storylines and high production value of these shows. Korean audiences have high expectations when it comes to the content they consume. “As a people, we’ve experienced so much in such a short period, and this has created a unique appreciation for content that is deeply stimulating and entertaining,” Kang explained.

Manager of Content Acquisition for Korea, Wooyeon Yang.

Both executives recognise the significance of sharing their culture with the world without losing its voice. Yang says the key to Korean content’s universal appeal lies in authenticity and the ability to connect with local audiences first: “We never start off saying we want to make a global hit or a global show; our priority is always to put the local audience first and strive to satisfy them.”

Kang agrees: “When content is exceptional and resonates with local viewers, there’s a greater chance it will also be loved by members worldwide, because, after all, we are all human beings with similar emotions. Love stories have universal appeal, even if the way our creators design and build the story may be different.”

For example, the division between North and South Korea plays a central role in the rom-com Crash Landing on You, while My Name is Kim Sam-soon and the newly released See You in My 19th Life deal with love through the lens of past lives and reincarnation. “These concepts might be more familiar to Korean audiences, but when woven into a romantic storyline, along with multiple plots and sub-characters, it offers many angles for global audiences to connect with and enjoy,” said Kang.

This is also true of other chart-topping shows like The Glory, which found a global following despite addressing several uniquely Korean social issues. “We believed that if we could produce it well and keep it true to the local culture, then global Netflix audiences would also appreciate it for its quality and authenticity,” Yang explained.

Dubbing allows for global appreciation

Kang says the rising popularity of Korean content on Netflix represents an exciting chapter in the global entertainment landscape: “We are humbled by the interest in and love for Korean content and excited to see so many people sharing in our enjoyment of these stories. It feels surreal to witness something that used to be niche now becoming a mainstream online phenomenon. We don’t take that for granted.”

Yang says this appreciation is reflected in Netflix’s investment in localisation: “We acknowledge that for fans around the world, Korean series and films are in a foreign language. We’ve put a lot of thought into the best way to convey the drama to non-Korean speakers. This has led us to heavily invest in subtitles and dubs as we strive to make sure it is accessible to more people outside of Korea.”

The localisation efforts, coupled with the platform’s ability to facilitate simultaneous global release of shows, has revolutionised content discovery for audiences worldwide, allowing viewers to share the experience and join in discussions, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

By Korea; for the world

To solidify its support of the burgeoning Korean film ecosystem, Netflix has announced a substantial investment of $2.5 billion over the next four years, aimed at discovering fresh stories and nurturing new talent. The streaming giant plans to commission one out of five new shows from first-time directors or writers, further solidifying its dedication to fostering creative innovation.

In addition to romance and drama series and movies, there is also a keen interest in Korean unscripted shows, which have had limited visibility outside Asia in the past. There will also be a focus on genres like sci-fi, which are rarely made in Korea. Through partnerships and collaboration with local talents, the platform aims to further elevate its local gems to global prominence.

The platform’s commitment to curating and promoting diverse stories while respecting their cultural roots has allowed Korean content to find a place in the hearts of millions worldwide. With its continued investment in the Korean ecosystem and dedication to authenticity, Netflix ensures that the mesmerising allure of Korean storytelling will continue to transcend borders, captivating audiences across the globe.