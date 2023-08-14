A seven-course gastronomic journey with Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel Sandton, Johannesburg

The first of eight gastronomic events highlighted the hotels’ distinct atmosphere and superior hospitality

In the second annual Taste of Radisson series, top chefs from Radisson Hotels across South Africa have started unveiling their latest food and beverage offerings. The first of eight gastronomic events took place on 3rd August at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton. The Taste of Radisson events will take place in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Umhlanga across eight hotels, to highlight Radisson Hotels’ distinct atmosphere and superior hospitality.

Guests attending the event at the hotel’s stylish Central One restaurant were served a seven-course pairing menu with Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve cocktails, overseen by Chef Vonique van Zyl — who has been an executive chef at the Radisson Hotel Group for 13 years — and food and beverage manager, Themba Ngwenya.

Chef Vonique’s culinary showcase began with a flavourful Thai Butternut and Coconut Soup, served with crispy onions, in an espresso cup. “I am inspired by both the flavours of the East as well as hearty favourites like butternut soup, so I chose to start the evening off with a blend of the two,” explained Van Zyl. The fresh pineapple juice infused Gentleman Jack Briefcase, which accompanied the first course, accentuated the Thai flavours of the soup.

Next, guests were treated to seared tuna loin on a bed of orange and fennel salad with pickled radish, topped with a sesame dressing and wasabi mayo. The delicious dish was served in crescent-shaped glasses, which prompted guests to re-plate the dish with the final plating of the meal, resulting in an eye-catching rounded dish. Accompanying this was an orange peel infused Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned to complement thesalad’s citrus flavours.

The third course of the evening saw guests enjoying a savoury dish of three mouthwatering blue cheese and bacon arancini balls and pomodoro sauce and a Single Jack Honey over crushed ice with lemon to refresh guests’ palates.

With the evening well underway, Chef Vonique’s main events of the dinner were served: a succulent grilled beef fillet and bone marrow followed by a delectable salmon trout “niçoise”’ on a bed of vegetables — both of which highlighted Chef Vonique’s vision for healthier, yet undeniably delicious, food. Lastly guests savoured an indulgent sage and beurre noisette potato gnocchi paired with a Woodford Spiced Cherry Manhattan.

As the dinner came to end Chef Vonique brought out a dessert board assortment featuring mini choux pastry rings, sweet pastry crumbs, mini cinnamon sugar donuts, white chocolate mousse, mascarpone cheese, Chantilly cream, strawberry coulis, mixed berry compote, chocolate sauce, macadamia brittle, crushed hazelnuts, fresh berries and mint. The dessert board was paired with a minty Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey cocktail to complement the assortment of sweet dessert fusions. Chef Vonique chose this dessert format as it is a great way to ignite an interactive and creative element to guest dining.

Decorated cheese and butter boards have seen great popularity over the last few years, and Chef Vonique wanted guests to delight guests with a similar experience. “Dessert boards are a wonderful way to wow guests after a dinner, as it gives them a variety of sweet treats that they can assemble into their own creative combinations. It also gives guests a dessert option where they can enjoy a few variations of desserts instead of just one set dessert,” Van Zyl concludes.