Procurement of Cancer Screening and Pre-Cancer Treatment Equipment – Eswatini

Specific Procurement Notice – Request for Bids

Goods

(One-Envelope Bidding Process)

Country: Eswatini

Name of Project: Health Systems Strengthening for Human Capital Development

Contract Title: Procurement of Cancer Screening and Pre-Cancer Treatment Equipment

Loan No.: 9126-SZ

RFB Reference No.: SZ-MOH-374474-GO-RFB

The Kingdom of Eswatini through the Ministry of Health has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Health Systems Strengthening for Human Capital Development Project, and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for Procurement of Cancer Screening and Pre-Cancer Treatment Equipment “For this contract, the Borrower shall process the payments using the Direct Payment disbursement method, as defined in the World Bank’s Disbursement Guidelines for Investment Project Financing, except for those payments, which the contract provides to be made through letter of credit.”

2. The Ministry of Health now invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for Cancer

Screening and Pre-Cancer Treatment Equipment, Mbabane, 8-10 weeks delivery.

Item description specifications Qty 1.Insulated vaginal graves speculum for LEEP Size 115x35mm, self-retainingDouble blade with screw mechanism to keep the blade open, blade length ~115mm, blade width 35mm, insulated blue in color Reusable 60 2.LEEP ball electrodes Standard 3/32 connector shaft, 5mmx12mm 125 3.LEEP Surgical electrodesLoops used for excisionSmall sizeMedium sizeLarge size Standard length 13cm, loop sizes,10mm 15mm and 20mm





250250 50 4.Iugol’s iodine for screening of precancerous lesions Aqueous iodine solution BPContains Iodine 5g/100mlsPotassium iodidev10g/100mls for medical use 500mls 40 bottles @ 0.5litres 5. Cervical punch biopsy forceps Size10 inch 15 6.Gallipot, small size for cotton swabs Small size 40 x20mm 20 7. Kidney dish Small size 20cm 200x115x30 10 8. Sponge holding forceps straight Size 18cm 100 9. Teneculum forceps for holding the cervix Single tooth 10inches (25cm) 10 10. Colposcope machine for Cervical cancer screening Digital video colposcope machine 5 11. Leep machine Finess +Electrosurgical Generators 8

Bidding will be conducted through international competitive procurement using a Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank’s “Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers” 4th Edition of November 2020 (“Procurement Regulations”), and is open to all eligible Bidders as defined in the Procurement Regulations.

4. Interested eligible Bidders may obtain further information from Ministry of Health,

attention Nkosithini Masina and e-mail-[email protected] copy

[email protected] and inspect the bidding document during office

hours 0830 to 1630 hours at the address given below.

5. The bidding document in English may be purchased by interested Bidders upon the submission of a written application to the address below and upon payment of a nonrefundable fee of 1,200.00 Emalangeni. The method of payment will be Cash. The document will be available as hard copy sent by email upon proof of payment.

6. Bids must be delivered to the address below on or before 11.00 hours Eswatini Local Time, 21 September, 2023. Electronic Bidding will not be permitted. Late Bids will be rejected. Bids will be publicly opened in the presence of the Bidders’ designated representatives and anyone who chooses to attend at the address below on 11.00 hours Eswatini Local Time, 21 September, 2023.

7. All Bids must be accompanied by a “Bid Security” of: US$2,080.00

8. “Attention is drawn to the Procurement Regulations requiring the Borrower to disclose information on the successful bidder’s beneficial ownership, as part of the Contract Award Notice, using the Beneficial Ownership Disclosure Form as included in the bidding document.”

9. The address(es) referred to above is (are):

Ministry of Health

Nkosithini Masina

King Mswati III Avenue East, P.O. Box 5, Mbabane, Eswatini

Telephone: +268 2518 4111

Facsimile number: +268 2518 6279

Email address: [email protected] copy [email protected]