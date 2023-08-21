SAB in partnership with ESG Africa events launches the Beyond Awards

The awards have the objective of recognising the champions among us who put sustainability front and centre

The South African Breweries (SAB) will host its first ever Beyond Awards, a sustainability recognition platform, in partnership with ESG Africa events, taking place on 3 October 2023.

In addition to this, the brewer will also be a gold sponsor of the ESG Africa Conference taking place from 4-5 October at the Sandton Convention Centre. This aims to bring business leaders from across Africa together to discuss, debate and find solutions to some of the most pressing issues faced in driving the adoption of sustainable practices.

SAB believes embracing sustainable principles is a strategic imperative and urges all organisations to respond to the increasing need for ethical and environmentally conscious operations. This approach creates a more sustainable and responsible business ecosystem — one that SAB is proud to be driving.

Zoleka Lisa, VP Corporate Affairs at SAB, says: “Sustainability is vital for our growth and is essential in shaping a responsible and resilient future for our business and our world. With this in mind, we are proud to launch our very first Beyond Awards with the objective of recognising the champions among us who put sustainability front and centre.

“Through this platform organisations will have the opportunity to showcase their work or their environmental and social advocacy programmes. The ultimate goal is to get buy-in across the private and public sectors to drive sustainability through their respective organisations. It is a win for them and a win for our people and the planet.”

“We are honoured to be working with SAB on the launch of these prestigious awards, alongside the ESG Africa Conference,” adds Wendy Poutlon, co-founder of the ESG Africa conference. “We have been working hard to build an ecosystem of ESG and sustainability professionals over the past year, and the awards are an important addition to our initiatives aimed at driving greater awareness and education as to the benefits of ESG in driving a more sustainable future for all.”

The Beyond Awards falls under the brewery’s strategic sustainability framework, SAB Beyond, which prioritises entrepreneurship, circular packaging, sustainable agriculture, water stewardship, climate, smart drinking & moderation, diversity, equity and inclusion. The awards will be host to four categories, including:

• Sustainable Development Goals Champion Award

This award seeks to recognise the organisation with the most comprehensive and impactful overall contribution towards the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

To know more about this award and apply click here

• Best Sustainability Report Award

This award rewards the most comprehensive, relevant and engaging sustainability report

To know more about this award and apply click here

• Best Sustainability Project Award

To know more about this award and apply click here

• African Trailblazer Award

This award acknowledges remarkable individuals who contribute towards advancing sustainability in Africa. From business leaders; media personalities; civil society or government officials – any individual with a proven footprint in sustainability may apply

To know more about this award and apply click here

Entry to all categories are free of charge and the deadline for completion is September 6 2023. Winners will be announced at an official ceremony on 3 October 2023.

Lisa concludes: “We are calling for submissions, and interested organisations and eagerly anticipate receiving your submissions and learning about the incredible initiatives that have been driving positive change.”

For more information on the Beyond Awards visit www.sab.co.za.

About the ESG Africa Conference

This Conference will be supported by our key stakeholders such as The National Business Initiative (NBI), Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Good Governance Academy, Good Governance Africa, The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA), Shared Value Africa Initiative and Youth Employment Service (YES). This year’s event will welcome over 50 speakers, and will include two days of interactive discussions and opportunities to network with over 350 delegates.

About the Beyond Awards

These awards aim to provide clear insights into African sustainability initiatives, demonstrating broad-wide company commitments to addressing the issues that matter most, and fostering meaningful change on our continent.

The awards ceremony further aims to anchor sustainability in South Africa as well as to provide a platform to share global best practices on various types of sustainability initiatives. The acceleration of the sustainability agenda is one that African countries are becoming passionate about hence why SAB believes this awards ceremony is crucial as it presents us with an opportunity to showcase leaders in the field.