The continuous evolution of workplace learning and development 

Allowing your employees to realise their true potential will benefit your entire organisation

The world continues to change at a super-fast pace. New technologies, an explosion of the number of smartphone users, and constantly evolving social media have changed and will keep changing the way people learn new things.

All this means that organisational learning and development strategies need to adapt accordingly. Organisations need to incorporate modern tools and techniques that enable their staff to learn in the most efficient manner.

It is a critical time to re-evaluate the role of the learning and development department and reshape your training strategies around these trends (and realities).

Mobile learning (and video)

The number of smartphone users worldwide continues to grow and mobile devices provide an excellent, accessible way to deliver content. Employees spend significant time on their smartphones and use mobile devices to do the majority of their daily tasks, including learning new concepts.

The benefits of mobile learning include portability and flexibility of learning methods, fast access to learning materials, and the ability to engage in distraction-free learning activities. Video learning materials can also still be delivered as bit-sized content to learners when they need it.

Social learning

Social learning is not exactly new anymore, and nowadays the changes in the structure of the workforce often calls for making use of social learning as an integral part of learning and development.

Distributed workforces where internal social media networks for learning and development play a critical role in the seamless exchange of ideas, as well as the increasing numbers of millennials and GenZ, who are used to communicating via social channels.

Adaptive learning, AI and virtual reality

As technology advances, new doors are opening to create adaptive learning experiences. No two learners are the same and in adaptive learning, the instructions are delivered based on individuals’ preferences and inputs.

Virtual reality and AI applications like ChatGPT also impact the training and development landscape in major ways. The concept of augmented reality can be used with great effect to create a “real” environment for teaching complex concepts.

Game-based learning and gamification are other great ways to make learning more engaging, memorable and motivating, and these technologies are already within the reach of most organisations.

Learning trends and tools, digital applications and preferred (or most suitable) delivery methods may change and evolve over time. However, the need for organisations to help their employees perform better in their jobs remains constant.

Ultimately, the role of organisational learning and development is to build training programmes that will allow employees to realise their true potential and benefit the entire organisation as a result.

