Belinda Davids returns to Joburg Theatre

The South African singing sensation returns to the Joburg Theatre with The Greatest Love of All

Belinda Davids is back by popular demand! The South African singing sensation returns to the Joburg Theatre with The Greatest Love of All at the iconic Mandela Theatre from 24 August to 10 September 2023. Last year’s sold-out run exceeded all expectations, resulting in an unprecedented demand for tickets, which led to the 2023 return season.

Belinda Davids, a RiSA chart-topping artist who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo, Britain’s Got Talent and BBC1 TV’s Even Better Than the Real Thing will be performing a very special return season, including additional songs from the Whitney Houston repertoire. The state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects together with mesmerising vocals by Davids bring Houston’s musical legacy to life.

The Greatest Love of All is an acclaimed tribute show described as “mind-blowingly spot on”. Critics and fans the world over hail this show as an “entertainment spectacle”. Broadway World says that Davids is a star in her own right: “She commands the stage and fills the space with her presence.”

The vocal prowess of Davids continues to wow audiences in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and of course South Africa. “The high demand for tickets for last year’s season was phenomenal. As soon as the shows sold out we were inundated with requests from fans who were asking for a return season,” says Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, Chief Executive Officer at Joburg City Theatres. “Belinda Davids will be back and we are privileged to host her return to the Joburg Theatre.”

The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia, and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have it All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, Exhale (Shoop Shoop), Million Dollar Bill and more.

Davids was invited to audition at the Got Talent All-Stars competition held in Spain earlier this year. Don’t miss The Greatest Love of All at Joburg Theatre.

Book now at www.webtickets.co.za #TGLOA or www.joburgtheatre.com

At the Joburg Theatre from Thursday 24 August to Sunday 10 September 2023.

(This production is not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston).