Discovery Bank introduces 48-hour installation guarantee for solar and back-up power

Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank, with Rick Basson, Rubicon CEO.

Discovery Bank, a pioneer in innovative financial solutions, has announced an enhancement to its energy solutions offering, which will allow clients installation within 48 hours from payment receipt for solar and back-up power solutions. This move streamlines the process, ensuring customers can power their homes promptly and efficiently.

The bank recently launched a partnership with Rubicon, South Africa’s trusted solar provider, to give access to flexible funding for industry leading solar and back-up power solutions. The partnership has been highly successful in scaling up its operational capabilities to meet service excellence requirements and demand.

Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank, says: “The response to our partnership with Rubicon has been tremendous. It confirmed the need for broad access to effective funding assistance, and fast, high-quality support to install and run solar and energy solutions. To date we’ve only made the service available to a limited segment of our client base while we’ve refined the operational processes; we are now ready to bring the financing solution to all Discovery Bank clients.

“By working closely with our partner Rubicon, Discovery Bank clients will get fast-track installation — within 48 hours — of their solar solution after completing their order. This shifts the typical three-week installation period to a two-day turnaround, effectively fast-tracking solar solution installations for Discovery Bank clients in the same way that we’ve thought about every other aspect of our product offering — making the journey quick and simple.”

The 48-hour installation guarantee is applicable to installations within major cities and is subject to stock availability. It reflects Discovery Bank’s dedication to delivering high-quality solutions that cater to the urgent energy needs of South African homes.

The Discovery Bank and Rubicon partnership focuses on:

Funding flexibility: The flexible funding options consider unique financial needs. Clients have the option to choose a dedicated solar budget facility at competitive interest rates over 72 months, adding to affordability.

Service and support: Every step, from consultation to installation and after service, is hassle-free for Discovery Bank clients. An online calculator provides an instant quote based on specific energy needs. Dedicated Rubicon Energy Advisors guide clients through the selection and provide recommendations for each home.

Quality: Rubicon has extensive knowledge and experience in power solutions. This means that Discovery Bank clients get comprehensive, end-to-end service backed by Rubicon’s strong track record.

The flexible funding provided by Discovery Bank to its clients enables them to own their solar energy solutions (and not rent them), enhancing the value of their homes, providing access to a wide range of products, reducing hidden costs, and maximising tax benefits.

Rick Basson, CEO of Rubicon, says: “Rubicon is thrilled to take our groundbreaking partnership with Discovery Bank to the next level. The 48-hour installation guarantee represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering not only top-notch solar and back-up power solutions, but also an exceptional customer experience. This continued collaboration underscores our shared dedication to innovation, quality, and service excellence when it comes to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to South African households.”