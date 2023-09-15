Standard Bank Private and WineX present SA’s most vibrant wine festival

Visitors can enjoy three nights of wine tastings and interactions with award-winning winemakers



Standard Bank Private has announced its role as title sponsor of the renowned WineX annual wine festival in Johannesburg. Visitors can look forward to three nights of wine tastings and interactions with award-winning winemakers as the best of the Cape comes to Jozi for the biggest and most vibrant wine event in the Southern Hemisphere. The festival aims to create new stories and great memories with like-minded wine enthusiasts.



“As the title sponsor, we’re delighted to work with WineX to make the festival memorable for producers and consumers. This new partnership is an opportunity for Standard Bank Private to contribute to the legacy of a growing wine appreciation culture in SA,” says Bridgette Kruger, Head of Private Banking Clients at Standard Bank. “The event has always been a major highlight on the South African wine event calendar and acts as an invaluable platform to showcase some of the country’s best wines. At Standard Bank Private, we believe there’s a story in every glass, and relationships forged from the many beautifully crafted wines of South Africa.”



What visitors can expect



The story of WineX is as rich as the culture it preserves. It began almost 50 years ago and now attracts a wine-savvy crowd of up to 10 000 attendees in Gauteng and hosts regional shows across the country.



At the festival, visitors can sample wines, champagnes, Cap Classiques, ports and pot-still brandies from over 150 exhibitors; the who’s who of the South African wine scene. Additionally, there will be specialty meats, olives, cheese, and chocolates, and an opportunity for wine-lovers to pause between tasting to enjoy a light meal or a wholesome snack. The line-up includes over 800 wines, most of which are from the Cape, together with a selection of international wines and champagnes.



Making the most of simple pleasures



“With interest rate hikes, petrol increases, and the ongoing power crisis, we understand that consumers have weathered multiple social and economic storms this year. Now, it’s time to have something to look forward to. WineX promises three nights of laid-back mingling and extraordinary taste sensations. During turbulent times, when everyone is trying to keep up with day-to-day demands, it’s important to take a moment to pursue our passions and make new connections over a shared interest,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, Head of Marketing for Personal and Private Banking South Africa at Standard Bank.



WineX Show Director Michael Fridjhon is delighted with the new relationship, which brings together South Africa’s iconic wine show and Africa’s best Private Bank. “The commitment from Standard Bank Private to partner with our wine producers and to provide our wine industry with a platform to engage with consumers around one of the country’s best and biggest exports is just the news we need to raise our spirits,” he said. “The wine industry is very much a national flag-bearer. It brings the message of Cape craft to wine enthusiasts around the globe and is a powerful magnet attracting tourists from Europe, Asia, and the Americas to the world’s most beautiful winelands.”



Promoting growth of the industry through skills development



Recognising the importance of skills development in the hospitality sector, Standard Bank Private, together with WineX, will sponsor a specialised training course − aimed at transforming servers in the industry into proficient wine waiters or sommeliers – with the Cape Wine Academy. Through this investment, Standard Bank Private aims to promote inclusivity within the local wine industry, ensuring that more individuals can elevate their careers and contribute to the rich tapestry of Africa’s wine and culinary scene.



To make even more vinous discoveries, consumers are encouraged to join the Standard Bank UCount Wine of the Month Club, where local aficionados select the best South African wines at affordable prices. Reward members can shop online at Wine of the Month Club using their personal credit or cheque card to earn 2% back in reward points.

To find out more, visit ucount.standardbank.co.za.



To find out more about WineX and to book your tickets, visit winex.co.za.

Tickets will be available from 15 September.

