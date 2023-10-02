2023 Nedbank YouthX Awards aim to discover and unlock the next generation of leaders

YouthX demonstrates Nedbank’s commitment to nurturing the talent, aspirations and careers of South African youth

Nedbank, a proud supporter of youth empowerment, is excited to open entries for the highly anticipated annual YouthX Awards, which aim to unlock the potential of South African youth through mentorships, cash prizes and much more.

The YouthX Awards, which remain an integral part of the YouthX movement, shine a spotlight on South African youth aged between 18 and 26 who are unlocking their potential and making profound changes in their communities. Entrants are encouraged to submit their innovative ideas at unlocked.me until midnight on 22 October 2023.

Speaking on the new approach to this year’s awards, Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive of Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, says: “Over the past two years, the YouthX Awards have attracted wide appeal from South African youth who are driven to pursue their goals and transform their lives and communities for a better society. We have witnessed the diversity of potential that South African youth have, and have expanded these awards to encourage even more participation from them.”

To ensure the YouthX Awards are a true celebration of youth achievement, nominations are open to the public and a panel of esteemed judges will evaluate each submission. The winners will be selected based on their outstanding contributions, innovation and impact in their respective fields. From the final 10 nominees, the final four winners will win their share of R245 000, which consists of support from a financial adviser, tech bundles, and a mentorship programme. The overall winner will win a curated experience valued at R125 000 in line with the winning idea.

YouthX demonstrates Nedbank’s commitment to nurturing the talent, aspirations and careers of South African youth. Changemaker of the Year Award winners, Keitumetse Pule (2021) and Ziyanda Dludla (2022) serve as shining examples of the impact YouthX can have on the lives of young South Africans.

“Empowering the youth is at the heart of Nedbank’s mission, and the YouthX Awards are a testament to our commitment. We are excited to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary young leaders who are shaping the future and inspiring us all. The YouthX Awards promise to be a spectacular event that will not only celebrate these young achievers but also encourage others to follow in their footsteps,” adds Nobanda.

YouthX uplifts, develops and unlocks the potential of youth through YouthX Live events, the YouthX Awards and YX23, all of which are underpinned by Nedbank’s commitment to imparting financial education to young people.

Winners will be announced at the annual YX23 on 18 November 2023 at Constitution Hill. YX23 is the pinnacle of the YouthX journey, offering an immersive experience filled with inspiration, engaging discussions, and interactions with youth-owned brands. This event — YX23 — is an elevated experience of the YouthX Summit, a celebration of the youth and their aspirations and a platform to recognise their contribution to society.

Entries for the YouthX Awards are now open and close at midnight on 22 October 2023. For more information and your guide on how to enter visit unlocked.me/Potential.