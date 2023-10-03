The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is now available for pre-order

Get ready to upgrade your smartwatch

The highly anticipated HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is now available for pre-order. This latest addition to the smartwatch lineup boasts a refreshing exterior design and introduces a host of upgraded health and fitness capabilities. It revolutionises holistic health management with its precise heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep tracking, and introduces groundbreaking features like Sleep Breathing Awareness and the innovative Stay Fit calorie management app. Beyond its stylish appearance that seamlessly complements any outfit and personality, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 stands as a smart companion dedicated to enhancing your wellbeing and productivity.

Incorporating innovation into the essence of its wearables has always been a hallmark of HUAWEI’s design philosophy. With the introduction of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, the watch series seamlessly melds high fashion-inspired aesthetics with cutting-edge wearable technology. This remarkable timepiece is available in two sizes, 46mm and 41mm, each with its unique charm.

The 46mm version showcases an octagonal watch body, a nod to the timeless luxury watch design, but reimagined with a contemporary twist. On the other hand, the 41mm variant exudes an elegant and pendant-like allure that radiates grace and sophistication. Moreover, the watch offers a diverse array of colours and interchangeable watch bands, allowing you to effortlessly match your mood and outfit.

To ensure you’re powered throughout the day, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 has an exceptional battery life of up to 14 days on the 46mm and up to seven days on the 41mm. This extended battery life ensures that you can always rely on your watch without frequent recharging.

What’s more, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 brings a new era where fashion and personal health monitoring go hand in hand. Notably, it comes with an upgraded TruSeen™ 5.5+ heart rate monitoring technology, which brings a whole new level of precision and accuracy to heart rate and workout tracking.

The watch also supports over 100 sports modes and workout types, including Padel, a popular racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash. If you want to adjust your sleeping patterns, the smartwatch also introduces the Sleep Breathing Awareness feature, which detects interruptions in your breathing while you’re asleep and helps you improve your sleep quality.

Lastly, to stay connected you can make and receive calls, send and receive messages, stay updated with notifications, control music playback, and more. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is also seamlessly compatible with Android and iOS, ensuring you don’t miss out on all their beneficial features.



To pre-order your HUAWEI WATCH GT4, visit the HUAWEI online store from 27 September to 5 October 2023.

If you pre-order the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 from R6 999 you will receive FREE promotional gifts to the value of R1 500. Terms and conditions apply.