HONOR sets new standard for entry-level smartphones with New HONOR X6a & HONOR X5 Plus 

The all-new devices feature expansive battery life, eye caring display and much more

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR X6a and HONOR X5 Plus in South Africa, the latest additions to the X Series. The HONOR X6a features a stunning 6.56-inch display which supports Dynamic Dimming, a powerful 50MP Triple Camera system, a long-lasting 5200mAh battery and up to 128GB storage, offering a well-rounded user experience.

Stylish design with eye-comfort display

The HONOR X6a has an embedded layer of nanocrystals, finished with a brightening coating that provides users with an exquisite design that is sure to turn heads. Boasting a thickness of only 8.35mm and weighing just 188g, with an elegant flat-edge design with rounded corners on all four sides, the device feels comfortable in the user’s hand.

Featuring a 6.56-inch display, the HONOR X6a includes eye-caring display technology such as Dynamic Dimming, which simulates natural light to help alleviate eye fatigue caused by extended screen time. The 90Hz refresh rate enables the HONOR X6a to display smoother visuals and provide a more responsive experience.

Snap and store with long-lasting battery

The HONOR X6a features a powerful 50MP Main Camera — rarely seen in smartphones within the same price range. This allows users to capture their life moments in vivid detail, day and night. On the front, the 5MP Front Camera produces high-quality images that can be instantly shared with friends and family. Users who enjoy keeping their media accessible offline can take full advantage of the large 128GB storage, which can keep over 28 000 pictures, 11 000 songs or 100 HD videos locally.

The ultra-large 5200mAh battery of the HONOR X6a can support up to 17.8 hours of video playing, 13.5 hours of TikTok browsing or 15.5 hours of music streaming on a single charge. When the day comes to an end, the HONOR 22.5W SuperCharge enables the smartphone to be quickly charged to 31% in just 20 minutes, meaning a quick charge during the shower gives the smartphone enough battery to last you through your regular morning commute.

The newly launched HONOR X5 Plus offers a wide range of impressive features that elevate its performance in terms of display, camera capabilities, and overall functionality. This makes it an ideal choice for various everyday scenarios.

Powerful performance and battery

The HONOR X5 Plus boasts a powerful 5200mAh battery that ensures users stay connected all day long without the worry of running out of battery. With just one full charge, users can enjoy up to 35 hours of audio calls or 17.8 hours of online video playback, making it perfect for those who are always on the go.

Outstanding camera and large storage to seize every moment

When it comes to photography, the HONOR X5 Plus offers a remarkable 50MP camera that captures stunningly detailed and vibrant images, whether you’re shooting from up close or at a distance.

Equipped with a large 4GB+64GB storage capacity, the HONOR X5 Plus allows users all their favourite content without having to worry about running out of space. For example, users can store up to 12 000 photos, 5 000 songs, or 45 movies on the HONOR X5 Plus. This makes the HONOR X5 Plus a great choice for users who want a smartphone that can keep up with their active lifestyles.

Immersive display with eye comfort features

The 6.56-inch HONOR FullView Display on the HONOR X5 Plus provides an immersive and

comfortable visual experience all day long. What’s more, it is equipped with eye comfort features including Dynamic Dimming technology which simulates the dynamic changes of natural light, relieving eye fatigue by promoting eye blood circulation through intelligent rhythmic light technology.

Supporting HONOR MagicOS 7.1 at launch

Running the latest Android 13-based HONOR MagicOS 7.1, the HONOR X6a and HONOR X5 Plus support Google Mobile Services (GMS) and pack a raft of enhanced smart features to aid multitasking and productivity.

Pricing and availability

Designed for a style-conscious audience, the HONOR X6a is available in two stunning colours: Sky Silver and Cyan Lake and is available to purchase for an exciting price of R3 299.

The HONOR X5 Plus is available in two iconic colours: Midnight Black and Cyan Lake for an affordable price of R2 699.

Users can get their all-new HONOR X6a or HONOR X5 Plus at the nearest selected retailer.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/honorsouthafrica

INS: https://www.instagram.com/honorza/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/honorafrica

YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/honorsouthafrica