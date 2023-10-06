 Is there a way to get around GamStop in the UK?

Sharing an account with a trusted friend is an alternative form of support for responsible gambling

GamStop is a self-exclusion programme designed to help individuals in the United Kingdom manage their gambling habits. It provides a valuable tool for those who wish to take a break from online gambling or restrict their access to betting websites.

Operated by the National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited (NOSES), GamStop allows users to voluntarily exclude themselves from all participating online gambling platforms. This means that once a player signs up with GamStop, they are prevented from accessing registered gambling websites for the chosen exclusion period, which can be six months, one year or five years.

The service is free and straightforward to use. Users provide personal information during registration, and this data is then shared with all enrolled gambling operators, effectively blocking access to their accounts. While GamStop offers essential support for individuals struggling with gambling addiction, it’s crucial to note that it applies exclusively to UK-based online casinos and betting sites. So it is quite easy to find UK gamblers searching for ways to get around Gamstop by looking for non-GamStop casinos. International gambling websites are not bound by GamStop, so users looking to self-exclude comprehensively should consider other options.

Advantages of GamStop

The GamStop programme, designed to help individuals in the United Kingdom manage their gambling habits, offers several notable advantages:

GamStop takes user privacy and data security seriously. Personal information provided during registration is treated with confidentiality and only shared with registered gambling operators for exclusion. Five-year option: GamStop offers the option for a five-year exclusion period, which provides an extended and robust break from gambling for individuals who need it.

While GamStop offers many advantages, it’s essential to recognise that it has limitations. It only applies to UK-based gambling platforms, and users may still have access to international gambling websites. Additionally, self-exclusion is just one step in addressing gambling addiction, and individuals seeking help should consider additional support and counselling to address the root causes of their gambling behaviour.

Five ways to get around GamStop self-exclusion

GamStop, the UK’s self-exclusion programme designed to help individuals control their gambling habits, can sometimes feel restrictive to those who wish to continue gambling. While it’s crucial to promote responsible gambling, there are legal ways to explore alternatives and continue enjoying your favourite pastime. Here are some methods to consider:

Offline gambling venues

Remarkably, land-based casinos still operate in the United Kingdom. Despite the convenience of online gambling, some players opt for brick-and-mortar establishments, which are not linked to GamStop. While this choice may seem less convenient for those accustomed to online platforms, it provides an alternative for those seeking to avoid GamStop’s restrictions.

VPN (Virtual Private Network)

Gamblers who have self-excluded may find themselves flagged when attempting to access UKGC-licensed casinos online. However, a VPN can help bypass this restriction by allowing access to international casino sites that accept UK players. Many reputable overseas betting sites are legal, licensed by top gaming authorities, and not subject to GamStop regulations. Some of these platforms even offer more attractive promotions for both new and existing members.

No verification sites

Typically, gambling sites require background checks on new members to ensure compliance with self-exclusion regulations. However, some sites do not mandate identity verification, making them suitable for individuals with active GamStop self-exclusions. Registering on these platforms allows players to continue their gambling activities without constraints.

Crypto sites

The gambling industry is undergoing significant changes, including the rise of cryptocurrency-based platforms. These sites primarily use Bitcoin (BTC) for transactions, enabling users to circumvent GamStop self-exclusion, ID verification, and KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures. Many players appreciate this method because it eliminates the need to submit personal identification documents, offering an alternative path around GamStop restrictions.

Shared accounts

Another relatively straightforward approach to bypassing GamStop is through shared accounts. While this method is easily detected, it involves sharing an account with a trusted friend. Importantly, this arrangement can provide a support system to prevent gambling addiction, and both individuals can enjoy gambling responsibly together. Engaging in gambling activities over drinks and light food can enhance the experience, fostering positive emotions for all involved.

Conclusion

While responsible gambling remains paramount, there are alternative options available for individuals looking to navigate around GamStop self-exclusion. These methods provide opportunities for continued enjoyment of gambling activities within legal and regulatory frameworks. Remember to gamble responsibly and seek support if you believe your gambling habits are becoming problematic.