Level up your entertainment experience with newly launched HONOR X6a

With outstanding capabilities across display, battery, performance and design, the HONOR X6a is an entertainment powerhouse

In today’s world, smartphones are more than just devices for calling and texting. They have become all-in-one entertainment hubs, allowing us to watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, play games, and keep up with friends and family, all on the go. A smartphone with all-round entertainment features is essential for staying entertained and connected while we’re out and about.

HONOR, the global technology brand, has recently launched the all-new HONOR X6a, a smartphone packed with features that make it the perfect device for entertainment. With its stunning display, long-lasting battery, and powerful performance, the HONOR X6a gives users everything they need to enjoy, anytime and anywhere.

Immersive display for fun and play

For those seeking a truly immersive and expansive viewing experience, look no further than the HONOR X6a. It boasts a captivating 6.56-inch display that’s tailor-made for your entertainment needs. This immersive screen ensures that you enjoy a comfortable and visually engaging experience throughout the day. Whether you are snuggled up on the couch, relaxing in bed, or on the move, HONOR X6a caters to your desire for a portable cinematic adventure.

What sets it apart are the eye-friendly features, such as the cutting-edge Dynamic Dimming technology, which replicates the natural shifts in lighting conditions. By incorporating intelligent rhythmic light technology, it not only enhances your viewing pleasure but also reduces eye strain, so you can indulge in your favourite content for hours.

Endless entertainment with unmatched power

Imagine you’re on a long road trip with your friends, and you want to binge watch movies and play games to pass the time, but you’re worried that your phone won’t have enough battery to last the whole trip.

With the HONOR X6a, you can say goodbye to those worries. Its ultra-large 5200mAh battery can support up to 17.8 hours of video playing, 13.5 hours of browsing, or 15.5 hours of music streaming on a single charge.

And even if you do start to run low on battery, the 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge will enable your smartphone to be quickly charged to 31% in just 20 minutes. So you can take a quick charge during a break and have enough battery to power you through the rest of your day.

Comfortable design for all-day use

The HONOR X6a is designed for comfort, so you can enjoy all-day entertainment and use it without discomfort. It has a thickness of only 8.35mm and weighs just 188g, making it easy to hold and use for long periods of time. The elegant flat-edge design with rounded corners on all four sides also contributes to the overall comfort of the device.

With its immersive display, all-day battery life, fast charging capabilities and design, the HONOR X6a is the perfect smartphone for anyone who loves entertainment anytime, anywhere.

Pricing and availability

Designed for a style-conscious audience, the HONOR X6a is available in two stunning colours: Sky Silver and Cyan Lake, and is available for purchase for an exciting price of R3 299.

Users can now get the all-new HONOR X6a at their nearest selected retailer.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za.

