Africa’s Business Heroes celebrates fifth anniversary

The Grand Finale will take place on the biggest augmented reality-enhanced stage that Africa has ever seen in Kigali, Rwanda

Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) aims to identify, support, and inspire the next generation of Africa entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their local communities, working to solve the most pressing problems, and building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.

ABH is a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy. Every year since 2019, ABH has conducted a continent-wide search with its partners for the most talented and motivated entrepreneurs who are driving growth and positive impact in their communities. It features 50 African entrepreneur finalists each year as they pitch their business to compete for the final prize. Over the decade, ABH will recognise 100 outstanding African entrepreneurs.

Every year, 10 finalists are selected to compete in the ABH grand finale pitch competition for a share of $1.5 million in grant money. All the finalists also join an exclusive community of like-minded entrepreneurs, business professionals, investors and mentors. In addition, they are provided access to training and networking opportunities to further support them on their business journey. There are two South Africans finalists: Nthabiseng Mosia, CMO and Co-Founder of Easy Solar, a leading energy distribution company in West Africa, and Theo Baloyi, CEO and Founder of Bathu, one of South Africa’s leading sneaker brands.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of ABH and the increasing quality of entrepreneurs who join the competition is a testament to the growing calibre of African entrepreneurs. There were more than 27 000 applications from all 54 African countries, a record high number since the beginning of ABH. The theme for this year’s summit will be: “AI: African Insight, Innovation, Impact.” The action of the ABH Grand Finale will take place on the biggest augmented reality-enhanced stage that Africa has ever seen.

The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) Prize Competition has announced the upcoming ABH Summit and Grand Finale, set to take place on 23-24 November 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. ABH calls for participation from entrepreneurial ecosystem players and aspiring entrepreneurs from across Africa to gain inspiration and practical insights, and to witness ABH’s top 10 heroes of this year’s edition battle it out to be crowned the 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes winner.

The summit, to be held on November 23-24, will boast a speaker lineup of over 50 successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople from various cultures and backgrounds. Among other prominent personalities, the speakers include Georgie Ndirangu, Head of Pan-African Program Communications at Mastercard Foundation; Natalie Jabangwe, Group Digital Executive Officer of Sanlam; Ade Bajomo, President of FinTechNGR; as well as many of ABH’s past heroes.

Throughout the event, attendees can participate in a selection of interactive sessions designed to foster knowledge-sharing and collaboration among like-minded individuals. Attendees will have the chance to learn and be inspired by these industry leaders and visionaries through a series of keynotes, workshops and thought-provoking discussions.

“The Africa’s Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in Kigali promises to be an amazing showcase of AI: African insight, innovation and impact. For the last five years, ABH has been a steward of Africa’s entrepreneurial excellence, and this year’s finale will be the stage for the pan-African entrepreneur ecosystem to shine,” says Jason Pau, Executive Director of International Programs at the Jack Ma Foundation.

ABH invites current and aspiring entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to participate in this year’s ABH Summit and Grand Finale. Interested individuals can register now at https://apo-opa.co/3QT9MEN to secure a seat to attend the event live in Kigali, Rwanda. Register now and be a part of this momentous event.