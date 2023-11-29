DBSA continues to create clean energy generation initiatives for local communities

The Embedded Generation Investment Programme is a commitment to a sustainable, energy-efficient future

Since the announcement of the Embedded Generation Investment Programme (EGIP) in 2021, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is pleased to announce the approval of approximately R8 billion worth of development investments in the EGIP.

The EGIP is not just an investment in energy infrastructure; it’s a commitment to a sustainable and energy-efficient future. This initiative aims to foster the growth of embedded generation projects, bringing clean, reliable and decentralised energy solutions to communities and the South African grid.

“As we move towards a greener tomorrow, the EGIP is significant in harnessing the power of renewable resources. From solar to wind, the Embedded Generation Investment Programme is set to diversify our energy landscape, reducing our carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner environment,” said Lungile Tom, Acting Head: Project Finance at the DBSA.

In line with DBSA’s mandate of developing local communities, the key objective of this programme is to promote infrastructure development in a Just Transition manner. By encouraging embedded generation projects, we are not only contributing to a more resilient energy infrastructure but also creating opportunities for growth in social and economic development in line with a sustainable path trajectory. Some of the key facts of the EGIP at DBSA include:

: We believe that collaboration is key to success. The Embedded Generation Investment Programme is open to partnerships with local and international lenders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and communities passionate about reforms in the energy sector. Together, we can achieve a sustainable future. Investing in Innovation: The future belongs to those who innovate. Through this programme, we are actively seeking and supporting innovative projects that push the boundaries of embedded generation technologies. Ground-breaking ideas could be the next big leap towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

For more information, visit: https://www.dbsa.org/sectors/energy