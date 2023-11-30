Youth empowerment takes centre stage as NYDA concludes National Youth Service recruitment roadshow

NYDA board member Pearl Pillay addresses the Somerset East gathering.

Young people were encouraged to participate in the upcoming 2024 National Government elections

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) celebrates the successful conclusion of its recruitment roadshow for the second cohort of the National Youth Service (NYS) programme.

Commencing with Brits in North West, the roadshow launched at Letlhabile Community Hall where CLLR Douglas Maimane, the Executive Mayor of Madibeng Local Municipality, welcomed the programme, urging the youth of Madibeng to seize the presented opportunities. He encouraged them to embrace these opportunities as a symbol of empowerment, emphasising the importance of youth taking the lead in their development and contributing positively to their community.

The next stop was at the Multi-Purpose Centre in De Aar, Northern Cape, followed by Thaba Nchu Civic Centre in the Free State and finally Jakes Gerwel Multi-Purpose Centre in Somerset East, Eastern Cape. The overwhelming response from the youth in all the provinces underscores the eagerness and hopefulness among young people of this country to improve and advance their lives despite the staggering unemployment rate. Their engagement demonstrated a collective determination to develop their skills and pursue the right opportunities for personal and community advancement.

The last stop at Somerset East received a keynote address from the Executive Mayor of Blue Crane Route Municipality, CLLR Bonisile Manxoweni, who reinforced the commitment of local leadership to support youth development initiatives. In attendance were representatives from the Department of Home Affairs, Enterprise Unlimited, Department of Social Development, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Small Business Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA), and SA Youth, collectively contributing to the success of the roadshow.

NYDA’s board member Pearl Pillay graced the Somerset East gathering and commended young people for their zeal to embrace change. She emphasised that their attendance is evidence of the determination they have to improve their lives. Pillay further encouraged the youth to actively advocate for their advancement by participating in the upcoming 2024 National Government elections, underscoring the power of voting to influence policies that directly impact young lives.

As the recruitment phase of the NYS Programme concludes, the NYDA remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a platform for youth to access information, opportunities, and inspiration to shape their destinies.

The NYDA expresses gratitude to all participants, partners, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the roadshow. The organisation looks forward to reviewing applications from motivated young people eager to embark on the NYS programme journey.

For more information on the NYDA, visit: https://www.nyda.gov.za/