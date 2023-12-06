DHL GradStar Awards 2023 – Top100

The ceremony was a momentous occasion to honour these students and celebrate their accomplishments

Over the last eight years the GradStar Programme, hand in hand with BlackBark Productions, has done their utmost in pushing awards and recognition boundaries by producing South Africa’s best and brightest, most employable students within their one of a kind programme.

The programme was headlined by DHL for the third consecutive year, and supported by top employers Epiroc, Absa, EOH, Gautrain, with long standing partners the FutureFit Academy, Golden Key Honours Society and welcoming a new partnership with Trace Academia and the Gauteng Provincial Government.

The selection process for the top 100 students was rigorous, considering work readiness, extracurricular involvement, community service, and leadership qualities. The chosen students have consistently exhibited an exceptional level of dedication and perseverance, making a positive impact for their future and communities.

Laura Barker, Founder of the GradStar Awards and CEO of BlackBark Productions and Dr Eric Albertini, Director of Learning Solutions, FutureFit Academy, and Master Judge for the GradStar Awards, have been instrumental in developing the judging framework for the GradStar Awards.

The awards ceremony, set to take place on 6th December, will be a momentous occasion to honour these students and celebrate their accomplishments. The event will feature esteemed guests, employers, and industry trailblazers who will come together to commend these students for their remarkable achievements. There will be a morning of workshops where all students have the opportunity to impress the sponsor employers and judges; this is how the "10 of the finest" will be decided.

The judges were unanimous in their praise for this year’s Top100 students. A big thank you to all the judges, the GradStar App, its developers and our amazing team, all of whom helped to make all this possible.

