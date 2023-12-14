Kellanova: A new era dawns for beloved breakfast brand

SA’s snack shelves are about to get a whole lot more exciting, but the favourite Kellogg’s products remain

The final months of 2023 marked a historic transition for one of South Africa’s — and the world’s — most iconic food brands. On 2 October the Kellogg Company formally separated its North American cereal business to launch Kellanova, an independent, publicly traded company with big ambitions to expand its impact, both in South Africa and across the world.

“We are taking the next step towards our vision to become the world’s best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and passionate people,” explains Kellanova’s Corporate Affairs Director for South Africa, Zandile Mposelwa.

Kellanova’s Corporate Affairs Director for South Africa, Zandile Mposelwa.

So, what does this mean for South African consumers? “The most important thing to highlight to South Africans is that Kellanova remains committed to making available the same food they’ve loved for generations. Their favourite products will still be there,” she laughs. While the corporate name has changed, the trusted product names remain, symbolising years of consumer loyalty that Kellanova aims to continue earning. “South Africans have welcomed Kellogg’s products into their homes for over 100 years, and we aim to earn that same pride of place for the next century.”

Favourite brands remain unchanged

Brands like Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Coco Pops and All-Bran aren’t going anywhere, but this change enables Kellanova to be more agile and capitalise on local and global snacks market trends. And while aggressive global snacks expansion may dominate headlines, Mposelwa made clear that Kellanova remains focused on cementing and expanding the extraordinary legacy Kellogg’s already commands in the hearts and homes of so many South African families.

To do so, the company will build on successes like Pringles while launching innovative products and bringing international favourites to local shelves. “It’s only a matter of time before South Africa’s snack shelves get more exciting!” says Mposelwa.

The company also aims to develop locally relevant products addressing South African needs and trends through continuous consumer research. “In South Africa, we always aim to understand what consumers want and develop products integral to their daily routines – enjoyed in the morning or as anytime snacks,” Mposelwa explains.

While transitions bring opportunities and challenges, clear communication remains key to effective progress, she says. As Kellanova pursues global snacks leadership, regular stakeholder engagement will be critical to take them along on this exciting journey.

A commitment to “Better Days”

Central to this is the company’s “Better Days Promise”, a commitment to advance sustainable and equitable access to food. “We do this because Kellanova believes that a key to running a good business is doing good for our communities, planet and people.”

Through the Better Days Promise School Feeding Programme, the company has donated over 51 million meals to children since 2014. “It’s about so much more than food,” Mposelwa says, explaining the holistic view guiding these efforts. “A child cannot learn on an empty stomach. Nutrition impacts education, we are playing our part to enable these children’s potential.”

Energised employees eager to fuel Kellanova’s future

Additionally, the company actively fosters Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion vision is to become a best-in-case company for Diversity and Inclusion with a culture that embraces differences and ensures equity for all. “We are passionate about making Kellanova an organisation where everyone can grow and feel fulfilled,” Mposelwa explains.

While Mposelwa recognises that any corporate transition brings its fair share of challenges, she said Kellanova’s employees are enthusiastic about the possibilities this new era represents. She shared small moments that speak volumes — like witnessing the excitement of Springs-based factory workers in Gauteng, who broke into song and dance on day one as Kellanova launched.

“Our people embody all we hold dear,” says Mposelwa. “We constantly strive to ensure, not only that they have a seat, but that our table grows so that we can bring more people to share in what we’re serving. When we talk about better days, we cannot leave them out of the conversation.”

These employees will ultimately shape whether Kellanova reaches its global potential, she says. Generations of families view the company as not just an employer but a vital part of their lives. This loyal, invested workforce has ensured the company withstands the test of time and will author this next chapter.

So while the trusted Kellogg’s brand remains, Kellanova seems primed to write an ambitious new chapter — one continuing the beloved legacy so vital to South African families, while stepping boldly into the future.

For more information, click here.