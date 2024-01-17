Enter the new era of mobile AI with Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Empowering everyday experiences, from barrier-free communication to awe-inspiring creativity to the power for even more possibilities, Galaxy AI transforms the iconic S Series for the future

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has proudly unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI1. This ground-breaking Galaxy S Series leads the way into a new era that will forever change how mobile devices empower users.

AI amplifies nearly every experience on Galaxy S24 series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations, to maximising creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, to setting a new standard for searching that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

The global electronics giant is also thrilled to announce the pre-order availability of its highly anticipated AI-powered Galaxy S24 Series. Officially hitting the South African market on Friday 14 February 2024, local customers can secure their Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 during the pre-order offer period, which opens on 31 January and runs through to 29 February 2024. Customers who pre-order any device from the Galaxy S24 Series through participating mobile operators can get a Galaxy Tab S9 FE, starting from just R992 per month.

“The Galaxy S24 Series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We are excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.”

Make everyday experiences epic

Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone’s most fundamental role: communication. When you need to defy language barriers, Galaxy S24 makes it easier than ever.

Chat with another student or colleague from abroad. Book a reservation while on vacation in another country. It is all possible with Live Translate3, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private.

With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. For messages and other apps, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended, such as a polite message to a co-worker or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption4.

AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages5. In the car, Android Auto6 will automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

Organisation also gets a big boost with Note Assist7 in Samsung Notes, featuring AI-generated summaries, template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist8 uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarise and even translate recordings.

Communication is not the only way Galaxy S24 Series takes the fundamental benefits of the phone into the future. Online search has transformed nearly every aspect of life. Galaxy S24 marks another milestone in the history of search as the innovative phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search9 with Google. To give Galaxy users an incredible new tool, Galaxy turned to one of the worldwide trailblazers of search, Google, and opened up new forms of discovery with a simple gesture.

With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. Seeing a beautiful landmark in the background of a friend’s social media post or a surprising fun fact on YouTube Shorts can quickly become an accurate search to learn more – without having to leave that app. And depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions. It is that easy. And that epic.

Unleash creativity to discover the world in new ways

Galaxy S24 Series’s ProVisual Engine10 is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximise creative freedom every step of the way, from setting up a shot all the way to sharing it on social media. Gone are shaky, pixelated images taken from far away. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x11 magnification thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in. Capture more light in dim conditions with Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger pixel size, now 1.4 μm, which is 60% bigger12 compared to the previous model. Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabiliser (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation.

When recording videos, both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction, and Galaxy S24 analyses gyro information to distinguish between the filmer’s movement and the subject’s. This allows more effective noise removal and clear videos in the dark, even from far away.

After great shots are captured, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster. For easier and more efficient optimisations, Edit Suggestion13 uses Galaxy AI to suggest perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit14 can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders.

When an object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets users adjust the position of the subject and generates a blended background in its original spot. Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata. And if an action-packed video needs to be slowed down, new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

To ensure every image stuns at every stage, Super HDR reveals lifelike previews before the shutter is ever pressed. And while capturing memories is an essential phone feature, sharing memories with the world is just as meaningful. Now, third-party social apps make the most of Galaxy’s AI-powered camera system.

Premium Galaxy S Series camera features now integrate directly with mobile apps in HDR to level up social sharing15. When it is time to find an image in Gallery or Instagram feed and reels, photos and videos are also shown in Super HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, colour and contrast by analysing highlighted sections of the images.

Galaxy’s most intelligent experience ever, powered by premium performance

As AI becomes a more prominent part of everyday life, performance power must excel to meet the demands. Gaming. Heavy-duty video recording and editing. Jumping between five apps to plan a trip. Whatever the task, Galaxy S24 provides an incredible experience thanks to enhancements in its chipset16, display and more. Every Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy17.

Optimised especially for Galaxy users, this chipset delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rates also improve performance efficiency. Galaxy gaming is more powerful thanks to hardware and software improvements. The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts an optimal thermal control system with a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber18, improving device surface temperature, while also maximising sustained performance power.

Ray tracing enables life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effects. And through collaboration with formidable gaming partners, Galaxy S24 lets users enjoy more optimised, popular global mobile games. Visuals are more vibrant and captivating on the brightest Galaxy display ever19. Galaxy S24 reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster.

Advanced security and privacy empowers user choice and trust

Secured by Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s defence-grade, multi-layer security platform, Galaxy S24 safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection. Samsung’s long-standing commitment to provide users choice and control over their device continues in the era of AI. Galaxy S24 users have full controllability over how much they allow their data to enhance AI experiences, through Advanced Intelligence settings, which can disable online processing of data for AI features22.

The Knox Matrix 23 vision of a secure, connected and password-less future is also advanced with passkeys. Passkeys enable convenient and secure access to a users’ registered websites and apps across all their trusted devices through digital credentials, helping protect against phishing attacks.

On the display, Corning® Gorilla® Armor20 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and strives to demonstrate superior durability against damage caused by every day scratches. It delivers dramatically reduced reflection by up to 75% in a wide range of lighting conditions, ensuring a smooth, comfortable viewing experience. Across the Galaxy S24 Series, design enhancements with slimmer and even bezels make it easier to immerse in any viewing experience and enable larger screen sizes on Galaxy S24+’s 6.7-inch and Galaxy S24’s 6.2-inch displays within nearly the same size specifications21. Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch flatter display, optimised not just for viewing but also for productivity. Plus, Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Enhanced Data Protection offers end-to-end encryption when users backup, sync or restore their data with Samsung Cloud, allowing Galaxy S24 users to connect to other devices while staying synchronised and secure. This is in an effort to ensure that data can only be encrypted or decrypted on a user’s devices, meaning nobody can see it but the user, even if a server is compromised or account details are stolen. And if access to a trusted device is lost, a recovery code can help prevent loss of data.

Galaxy S24 is also protected with Samsung’s expansive list of innovative security and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Secure Wi-Fi, Private Share, Maintenance Mode and more.

The next phase of Samsung’s environmental journey

Establishing a new category of mobile experiences also means re-imagining how Galaxy technology is designed and packaged to do more with less for people and the planet. Galaxy S24 continues to scale the variety of recycled materials in Galaxy devices by applying recycled plastics, glass and aluminium to internal and external components24.

It also takes these efforts one step further. For the first time, Galaxy S24 features components made with recycled cobalt and rare earth elements25. In Galaxy S24 Ultra, a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt was used in the battery26, and 100% recycled rare earth elements were incorporated into the speakers27. Galaxy S24 is also the first Galaxy S Series to be designed with recycled steel and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU). Galaxy S24 Ultra features a minimum of 40% recycled steel in the speakers28, and it includes a minimum of 10% pre-consumer recycled TPU in the side and volume keys. Additionally, every Galaxy S24 comes in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material.

The latest flagship continues Samsung’s commitment to extending the product life cycle, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates to help users reliably experience the optimised performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer29. Lastly, Galaxy S24 is UL ECOLOGO® certified30, and its carbon footprint has been measured and verified by The Carbon Trust31.

Galaxy S24 is a demonstration of progress against Samsung MX’s environmental roadmap. Samsung remains steadfast in delivering on its set of goals to be achieved by the end of 202532. At the end of 2022, Samsung achieved the first of these goals by incorporating recycled materials in all mobile products, from Galaxy smartphones and tablets to PCs and wearables. Today, the company is setting a new recycled material goal. By 2030, Samsung will incorporate at least one recycled material in every module33 of every mobile product.

Precision technology and elegance in every detail

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame34, enhancing device durability and longevity. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s significantly thinner body enables better on-the-go experience with more comfortable grip. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a streamlined One-mass design satisfies a more aesthetic standard with seamless connection between the device’s rear cover and side frame.

The Galaxy S24 series comes in Earth mineral-inspired colour tones. On Galaxy S24 Ultra, colours35 include: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 colours include: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. All three models will come with additional colours available online only.

Additionally, Samsung is offering an enticing trade-in option. Customers who pre-order any device through retail or cash channels, including the Samsung eStore, Samsung Brand Stores, Incredible Connection, Game, Makro, will Take-A-Lot, and receive a generous R4 000 in-store voucher or an impressive R10 000 trade-in cash back36.

As part of the special-pre-order offer, customers can opt for one year of Samsung Care Plus at a reduced rate of R49937. This exclusive offer includes one screen replacement within a year from the date of purchase, providing customers with peace of mind. Activation of the Samsung Care Plus offer must occur within 30 days of purchase. For more information about Galaxy S24 series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, Samsungmobilepress.com or Samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/za/

Samsung’s Involvement in the Olympic Games

Samsung has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998. For over 25 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsung’s transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and continue to shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and beyond. The company’s commitment to the Olympic Movement will enter its fourth decade of partnership and extend through Los Angeles 2028. Samsung’s purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including the activations of Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and 5G features of that equipment will change the way the world experiences the Olympic Games.

About Samsung’s involvement in the Paralympic Games

Samsung is a Worldwide Partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in the wireless communications and computing equipment category. Starting from the Paralympic Winter Games Torino 2006, the company has proudly supported the Paralympic Movement and enabled athletes and fans around the world to share the excitement and inspiration of the Games through Samsung’s transformative mobile technology. Samsung’s commitment to the Paralympic Games will extend through to Los Angeles 2028 and be celebrated through innovative mobile and computing experiences powered by purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including the activations of Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and 5G features of that equipment.

Footnotes

[1] Terms and Conditions Apply.

[2] Terms and Conditions Apply. Both the cash offer and the tariff discount offer are subject to trade-in against qualifying devices and qualifying criteria that

will apply during the above sales offer periods. Purchases through unofficial resellers may not qualify for Trade-In offers – Cash or Tariff Discount.

[3] Terms and Conditions Apply.

[1] Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features.

[2] Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[3] Tone suggesting feature in Chat Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Must meet length requirements to activate feature. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[4] Translating feature in Chat Assist may require Samsung Account login. Some chat applications may not support this feature. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. This feature is activated when a translatable language is detected. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[5] The new features of Android Auto will be supported with app update.

[6] Note Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Character limit applies. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[7] Transcript Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Transcript Assist is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Voice Recorder app or files recorded using the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Voice recording feature in the pre-installed Samsung Phone app may not be supported in some countries. Audio files must be under 3 hours in duration to be processed. Summarizing feature in Transcript Assist can be activated when a certain number of characters is met. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[8] Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[9] AI Zoom is applied to distances between digital zoom lengths. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[10] 3x and 5x distances are optical zoom. 2x and 10x distances are optical quality zoom.

[11] Compared to Galaxy S23 Ultra.

[12] Edit Suggestion is compatible with JPG, PNG, GIF and MP4 formats. Edit results and quality may vary depending on the photography or filming condition. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[13] Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[14] Some social media apps may not support Super HDR. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[15] AP performance improvements shown compared to prior generation chipset. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions, and pre-installed software and applications.

[16] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

[17] Compared Galaxy S24 Ultra to Galaxy S23 Ultra.

[18] The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on Galaxy S24 Ultra received a certification from VDE Germany for 100 percent Mobile Colour Volume in the DCI-P3 color range, which means your images aren’t washed out and you’ll get unbelievably vivid colours regardless of differing levels of brightness. The display can achieve peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits, improving the contrast between dark and light aspects of digital content for a more brilliant picture quality, with a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio to make your mobile experience more immersive.

[19] Corning® Gorilla® Armor is incorporated into front display of Galaxy S24 Ultra. Scratch tested compared to a competitive aluminosilicate cover glass and reflection tested compared to a typical glass.

[20] Compared to Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 respectively. The display and device size of each model: Galaxy S23+(6.6-inch, 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm), Galaxy S24+(6.7-inch, 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm), Galaxy S23(6.1-inch, 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm), Galaxy S24(6.2-inch, 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm).

[21] Samsung Account login required. Advanced Intelligence settings preventing server access will limit the functionality of some AI features. Regardless of server access, Samsung does not save user input or output data.

[22] Knox Matrix is supported on Galaxy smartphones and tablets with One UI 6 or above. Availability may vary by country or region.

[23] Galaxy S24 Ultra features recycled materials in the Top Speaker Module, Bottom Speaker Module, Case Front, S Pen Inner Cover, S Pen’s Knob Holder, Side Key, Volume Key, SIM Tray, Camera Deco, Front Screen, Back Glass and Battery.

[24] Neodymium

[25] The batteries of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ include a minimum of 50% pre- and post-consumer recycled cobalt. The battery of the Galaxy S24 includes a minimum of 10% pre- and post-consumer recycled cobalt. The above measurements are based on weight.

[26] The speakers of the Galaxy S24 series include 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled neodymium. The above measurements are based on weight.

[27] The speakers of the Galaxy S24 series include a minimum of 40% pre- and post-consumer recycled steel. The above measurements are based on weight.

[28] Availability and timing of Android OS upgrades and security updates may vary by device model and market.

[29] UL ECOLOGO® Certified products and services are verified for reduced environmental impact based on environmental performance criteria throughout its life cycle, including energy reduction, materials, health, environment, and manufacturing and operations. Galaxy S24 series met the UL 110 which is the UL Environmental Standard for Mobile Phones Sustainability.

[30] The Carbon Trust has measured and verified the cradle-to-grave carbon footprint of the Galaxy S24 series, including manufacturing, distribution, use and eventual disposal. This has been verified against PAS2050, an internationally recognized standard.

[31] In 2021, the Samsung MX business announced a set of four goals across its products and business to be accomplished by the end of 2025. The goals include developing and incorporating recycled materials in all new mobile products, eliminating single-use plastics from mobile packaging, reducing the standby power consumption of all smartphone chargers to zero, and achieving zero waste to landfill across global operations.

[32] Samsung defines a module of a smartphone as the Antenna, Battery, Camera, Display, Mechanical Components, Motor, PBA/FPCB, Speaker, Wireless Charger Module and Packaging.

[33]Titanium is only applied on the device frame. Frame does not include volume and side keys.

[34] Colors may vary by market and carrier.