McDonald’s South Africa named as Top Employer 2024 in SA

CEO of McDonald’s South Africa Greg Solomon.

The certification confirms that it is one of the companies that does the most to take care of its employees

McDonald’s South Africa is pleased that it has been recognised as a Top Employer in South Africa, by the Top Employers Institute.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and McDonald’s South Africa exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR focus areas consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

CEO of McDonald’s South Africa Greg Solomon says: “Sometimes it takes an external entity to recognise the good that you are doing. It takes a fresh set of eyes to compare the work you do to others. The Top Employer certification confirms that we are one of the companies that does the most to take care of our employees, recognises our human resources strategy and makes us an employer of choice for many South Africans.”

The past few years have been complex and posed major challenges for many companies in terms of employee management. But one thing that has not changed for McDonald’s South Africa is the strategic priority to attract and retain the best, most committed people.

The foundation of our business lies in our people. As a system we work together and win together. Our people, our culture and our values are the special ingredients to our success. Our goal, as a brand, is for all our employees to feel welcomed and to be able to feel good in a safe, open and inclusive workplace, which is why this certification as a top employer is very significant to the business.

“While we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we acknowledge that there is still much to be done to positively impact our working environment and help our people in their respective roles. For now, we revel in this outstanding success together with our McFamily,” concludes Solomon.