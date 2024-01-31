67 Blankets celebrates 10 years of weaving the nation together 

The movement has knitted thousands of blankets and scarves over the years

Ten incredible years of blanketing South Africa were celebrated by 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day in one of the most impactful and collaborative support initiatives, woven from the thread of volunteerism and ubuntu inspired by Nelson Mandela Day.

67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day was founded 10 years ago by Knight of the French National Order of Merit recipient, Madame Carolyn Steyn, who is internationally recognised for her contributions to philanthropy, the arts and media. While the organisation started with Steyn accepting a challenge to make 67 blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, the organisation today sees thousands of dedicated KnitWit volunteers producing thousands of blankets and scarves every year, throughout the year, for those in need.

The organisation celebrated its growth over 10 years with a dynamic event at Steyn City, with entertainment by inspiring icons like PJ Powers, Michael de Pinna, Timothy Moloi, Hlumelo Ledwaba and Good Things Guy, with Brent Lindeque as the speaker at the event. Schools that form part of 67 Blankets for Mandela Day initiative also partook in the event.

Since inception, 67 Blankets has transformed into what some may call a “movement” that has captured the attention of many South African and international celebrities and corporates. KnitWits for Madiba groups are active in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Cyprus, London, the USA, Ireland, Italy and India.

After just nine months of existence, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day won campaign of the year at the South African of the Year Awards in October 2014. On April 21, 2015, to mark 21 years of democracy in South Africa 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day smashed the Guinness World Record for the “The Largest Crochet Blanket in the World” measuring 3 377 square meters at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Steyn explains: “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day was founded, after Madiba’s former personal assistant, Zelda La Grange, challenged me to make 67 Blankets for Mandela Day back in December 2013. I turned to social media to gather support in meeting the target and 10 years later, this initiative has grown into a global movement, mobilising thousands of active members in South Africa and around the world to crochet and knit blankets and scarves, demonstrating the true meaning of ‘ubuntu’.”

Some of the initiative’s memorable successes include interventions at correctional facilities to help rehabilitate prison inmates by teaching them how to make blankets for people on the outside whose lives have been affected by crime and poverty. To date, 67 Blankets has distributed thousands of handmade blankets, and hundreds of thousands of scarves to those in need, setting four Guinness World Records in the process.

Steyn says: “67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day has turned into my entire world, and as we head towards our tenth year since inception, I would like to congratulate every ambassador and the KnitWits for Madiba on their amazing contributions over the years. I look forward to many more years celebrating our 10th, our 20th, and even our 30th anniversaries. Stitch by stitch we are knitting lives and nations together. I could not be prouder of our amazing ‘close-knit’ 67 Blankets family. I only wish my parents were still alive to see how I am living a purpose filled life. They would be so proud. And I wish that Madiba were still alive to witness this Knitting and Crochet Revolution in his name.”