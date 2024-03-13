The BBCBE invites you to the inaugural Built Environment Indaba 

It’s a platform for practitioners in the built industry to come together to discuss and provide solutions to the challenges the industry faces

Danny Masimene, BBCBE President, writes:

The Black Business Council in the Built Environment (BBCBE) is a non-racial, non-political organisation and is committed to the unity of contractors, manufacturers, suppliers and professionals as well as other business formation partnerships with government, labour, communities, non-governmental organisations and other progressive organisations in the built environment. BBCBE is a founder and affiliate of the BBC.

BBCBE in partnership with CETA, CIDB, DBSA, SANRAL and other strategic supporters presents the inaugural Built Environment Indaba that will be taking place on 4 and 5 April 2024 at Gallagher Convention Centre. The theme of the Indaba is “Building a transformed built environment through collaboration, procurement and skills development”.

This event will provide a platform to all practitioners in the built industry to come together under one roof to discuss and provide solutions to the challenges that are faced by the built environment industry with champions and clear timelines.

BBCBE will monitor the implementations of resolutions taken at the indaba through facilitation and convening of the quarterly work stream sessions, resolutions achieved in progress and those not achieved will be presented to the indaba in the following year for progress and monitoring.

The Built Environment Indaba shall further promote, develop and ensure that there is economic transformation and empowerment at all levels of the economy, ensure the participation of women, youth and people living with disabilities has significant capacity and the requisite skills base for effective participation in the economy, to influence the implementation of appropriate legislation in order to create an enabling environment for the industry to have meaningful transformation across the sector, including manufacturing and material supply across the value chain.

The indaba further aims to expand and reach out to our impoverished communities that don’t have realistic basic needs like clean water, sanitation, electricity and reliable public transport as well as finding solutions to develop scarce skills, creating employment, economic opportunities and providing sustainable solutions to address our ageing and incapacitated infrastructure.

The Inaugural Built Environment Indaba will take place on 4 and 5 April 2024 at Gallagher Convention Centre. If you have not registered, please register now at bbcbeindaba.co.za