Huawei pledges to work with partners to build a new era of solar

Xia Hesheng, president of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region.

‘PV + energy storage will become the most economical and universal form of power’

Huawei Digital Power last week held its Huawei FusionSolar Forum & Partner Summit 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the summit, which was themed “Open a New Era of Solar”, it pledged to work closely with its partners to make the vision encapsulated in that theme a reality.

Opening the summit, which attracted nearly 300 partners and customer representatives from more than 10 countries in the region, was Xia Hesheng, president of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region. He spoke about how carbon neutrality and intelligence will lead humanity into an era of ecological civilisation.

“With the continuous improvement of photovoltaic generation efficiency and lower prices,” he said, “the era of ‘PV+ Storage parity’ is coming, and PV + energy storage will become the most economical and universal form of power.”

Over the past two decades, Huawei has brought ubiquitous connectivity into Africa. In the future, Huawei will fully leverage the convergence advantages of digital and power electronics technologies in three scenarios: Utility, Commercial & Industrial (C&I), and Residential; bringing leading technologies and continuous innovation, lifecycle product safety, long-term and stable local operation to customers and partners.

Xia added: “Facing the booming market prospects of the PV industry, Huawei Digital Power will continue to deepen its ecological strategy, adhering to the principles of ‘shared benefits as the bridge, integrity as the foundation, and rules as the guarantee’.” Huawei will establish a partnership system based on “trust, profit, simplicity and growth,” growing together with partners and winning in the new era of Digital Power.

Zhang Zhimin, channel director of Huawei’s Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region

Zhang Zhimin, channel director of Huawei’s Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, shared Huawei’s Digital Power Channel Policy for 2024 and launched the Southern Africa Digital Power new enablement plan. With this plan, Huawei aims to lift its partners’ capabilities and upgrade incentive systems. Huawei will also work with partners to improve all-round capabilities for energy storage systems and seize the opportunity of C&I energy storage to achieve the business transformation from PV to PV + ESS.

In the product solutions field, meanwhile, Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power East Africa Region, pointed out that Huawei has launched the “optimizer + PV + ESS + charger + load + PVMS.”

“In South Africa, with severe load-shedding and other countries with high electricity prices, Huawei uses the full-scenario microgrid solution to bring more accessible power consumption, and a more proactive security experience to end customers,” he said.

At the summit, Huawei also showcased its new C&I 150KTL inverter, which will bring improved energy yields, simplified delivery, and enhanced O&M experiences to C&I customers. For residential users, Huawei will release the new LUNA2000-7KWH S1 product, which provides a premium backup experience in terms of device safety, aesthetic design and power consumption.

Alongside partners from South Africa, Kenya, and other countries, Huawei also revealed the impressive Q1 2024 sales numbers for its 100KTL, 200MWh, and 2MWh products.

Africa Solar Industry Association CEO John van Zuylen addressed the summit, analyzing the current African PV market space, he indicated that energy storage will play an increasingly important role in C&I and utility in the future. Dewet Engelbrecht who heads South Africa Fire Station impressed upon the need for safety in the PV industry.

The summit was witnessed by partners across the Sub-Saharan region who shared their experience of cooperation with Huawei, based on Huawei premium product solutions, robust channel policy and their notable projects since they have cooperated with Huawei.

Partnership is the key in the new era of solar. With the spirit of creating a low carbon society, Huawei pledged to create a better, greener future with its partners.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

https://solar.huawei.com/za

https://www.youtube.com/@HuaweiDigitalPowerSA

https://www.linkedin.com/company/huawei-digital-power-southern-africa/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555491436780

Supplied by Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region