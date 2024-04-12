Gearing up for wellness: Nike brings the first-ever Wellness Festival to Johannesburg

Trainers, wellness experts and nutritionists prepare to help Joburg on its fun-filled fitness journey at the Nike Wellness Festival

The bustling city of Johannesburg is about to experience a transformative shift in its fitness and wellness landscape. Nike, the global athletic brand, has partnered with an impressive lineup of fitness coaches, industry experts, and wellness lifestyle influencers to bring the inaugural Nike Wellness Festival to the heart of South Africa.

Anel Mdemka, Tarryn Alberts and Zahra Said.

Tapping into the growing demand for holistic health and wellness experiences, the festival promises to be a game-changer, offering attendees a comprehensive and immersive day of rejuvenation for the mind, body, and spirit. From sunrise to sunset, festival-goers will have the opportunity to participate in a diverse array of activities that cater to various fitness levels and wellness preferences.

“As part of the Nike Well Collective, this festival is designed to nurture the whole person,” explains Banesa Tseki, a wellness expert and festival contributor. “Wellness is not just about the absence of chaos or discomfort, but rather the willingness to identify and unlock our internal power to become the best versions of ourselves.” This inclusive approach is a refreshing departure from traditional fitness narratives that often exclude marginalised communities.

Mahlasela Ka Nhlengetwa, Caitlin RoosKrantz and Thando Grace.

Yoga and meditation instructor Thando Grace echoes this sentiment, emphasising the need to break down barriers and misconceptions surrounding wellness. “Sometimes it takes time to find a wellness practice that truly resonates with you. But the key is to remain open-minded and explore different modalities, whether it’s the gym, hiking, or dance. Wellness is for everyone, and this festival is a prime opportunity to discover what works best for your individual needs.” Grace adds: “The Nike Wellness Festival represents a significant shift in the wellness landscape by showing that being active can be fun and creative, rather than boring and torturous.”

Herkie du Preez, another festival collaborator, highlights the profound impact that movement and fitness can have on mental wellness. “As someone dealing with ADHD and similar challenges, staying active is crucial for maintaining mental clarity and a sense of overall wellbeing. Exercise has this incredible power to reduce stress and keep us moving forward, both physically and mentally.”

The festival’s diverse lineup of activities reflects this holistic approach, ranging from chroma yoga sessions and live music meditations to nourishing meals and amapiano dance classes. Tiffany Lekuku, a wellness expert participating in the festival, shares her excitement about leading sound baths, which she sees as a powerful way to reconnect with ancient wisdom and nature-based healing modalities. She says: “A global brand like Nike being a catalyst for change in how we view wellness and wellbeing is powerful and exciting.”

Herkie Du Preez, Zonke Mthethwa, Tiffany Lekuku and Banesa Tseki.

By bringing together this impressive collective of fitness, mindfulness, and lifestyle influencers, Nike is not only showcasing its commitment to wellness but also empowering the Johannesburg community to embrace a more inclusive and transformative approach to health and wellbeing. As Tseki eloquently states: “This festival demonstrates that even in the heart of a chaotically beating city, you can become the best holistic version of yourself and make a collective impact on the wellbeing of this planet.”

The Nike Wellness Festival promises to be a vibrant and energising celebration of movement, mindfulness, and holistic self-care. It presents a unique opportunity for attendees to explore new ways of cultivating physical, mental, and emotional wellness, all while immersing themselves in an atmospheric, community-driven environment.

According to Zonke Mthetwa: “The Nike Wellness Festival is a great way to mobilise people through a common goal of movement and wellness, appealing to a range of individuals.” Anele Mdemka adds: “The festival is not just for the physically fit, but encourages everyone to start paying attention to their overall health and wellness in a safe, supportive environment.”

Mbali Shongwe, Zaakirah Khalek and Samkelo Zwane.

Mbali Shongwe stresses: “The festival is an opportunity to push yourself out of your comfort zone and try new wellness experiences, rather than comparing yourself to others.” Meanwhile, Zaakirah Khalek notes: “The festival will help educate the Johannesburg youth community to see fitness holistically — mind, body, recovery, movement and nourishment.”

As the festival approaches, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the Johannesburg community are palpable. Wellness expert Zahra Said says: “The festival is an incredible opportunity to join a community dedicated to inspiring and empowering others to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

The Nike Wellness Festival promises to be a transformative experience that challenges traditional perceptions of fitness and wellness. By embracing a holistic, inclusive, and community-driven approach, the festival has the potential to inspire a lasting shift in the way Johannesburg, and perhaps even the wider South African landscape, engages with the pursuit of physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Nike Well Collective take on how to encourage people to get fit Mahlasela Ka Nhlengetwa believes that a strong body equals a strong mind. “Physical wellness takes you on a journey of transformation towards a better physical you. This boosts confidence in oneself, as you can see the results of the physical change,” Nhlengethwa says. He adds that: “Firstly, open it up to all people. Let the average person see themselves in the fitness dialogue. Make it fun. Strip fitness down to it being natural to our everyday life. Foster spaces that are less about results but more about enjoying the journey, committing to the fitness journey, and the results will come.” Zonke Mthethwa says: “Movement is about fun, and that is at the core of what the festival is about. It is a celebration of the body, community, and of wellness in its various forms. This will be achieved through food, conversation and movement. It is a very considered event, which has been curated to appeal to various interests. There is definitely something for everyone, so if you want high energy, we have got that, and if you want to pause and chill, we have got you covered too.”