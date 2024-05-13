Energy security: An African priority at Enlit Africa 2024

Enlit Africa creates a space for companies to collaborate, taking control of the energy security conversation and redefining its potential in the continent

Enlit Africa runs from 21-23 May 2024 at CITCC, Cape Town

A focus on the need for energy security to bolster the commercial and industrial sectors

A free solution-focused event floor for all attendees with more than 250 exhibitors

Companies exhibiting at the event include Conlog, Siemens, EWSeta, Actom, GE Vernova and Oracle.

Enlit Africa is focused on meeting the challenge of energy security in Africa. Through collaborative engagements with leaders in the industry, Enlit Africa prioritises finding intelligent solutions to the energy security problem. The event provides an opportunity for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors to engage with one another in a central location, gaining access to insights, advice, expert guidance and an ecosystem of industry expertise.

“There’s immense pressure on companies to secure their own power, give value for money and increase their environmental stewardship investments,” says Chanelle Hingston, Event Director at Enlit Africa. “The event is an opportunity for these companies to engage with multiple vendors in a single location and gain access to insights, advice and guidance that can help them achieve their goals. With more than 250 exhibitors representing local and multinational interests, the free-to-access open floor is the perfect opportunity for companies to find intuitive and relevant solutions to their energy security needs.”

This year, the sponsor and exhibitor list is impressive, including leaders in the manufacturing and support services sector. Conlog, Lucy Electric, Siemens, Oracle, Power Africa, Laids + Gyr, EWSeta, Megger, Aberdare Cables, G3-Alliance, Actom, Triveni Turbine Limited, Enertech International and GE Vernova are just some of the impressive names at Enlit Africa 2024. The event provides an opportunity for utility companies, municipalities, IPPs, developers and financiers to meet, collaborate and change the power security trajectory for the continent. In 2024, the conversation has been expanded to include water stewardship and security.

The exhibitor floor has been designed to focus on the full ecosystem, from generation to transmission and distribution; from utility-scale to commercial and industrial; and from multi-megawatt installations through to rural electrification projects. In addition to the expertise provided on the free-to-access floor, the conference programme is designed to tackle issues facing C&I companies.

As Hingston explains: “We have developed a programme relevant to the pressing needs of the sector. It includes C&I self-generation to ensure energy security; a look at the maturity of carbon markets and their ability to support Africa’s development needs; and decentralising energy systems. We have developed a number of our sessions in collaboration with the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA), and the programme really speaks to the needs of the sector.

Notable sessions include:

Commercial and industrial self-generation – ensuring energy security

Energy efficiency

Decentralising energy systems

Understanding and negotiating PPAs

The role of solar as part of the energy mix – what does it mean for the sector and its various players?

The game-changing potential of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Localisation in South Africa

C&I solar and water project overviews: Tronnox Minerals Containerised solar refrigeration options

Adapting to climate change: The water/energy nexus – building the ecosystem for a resilient future

Women In Energy – Women In Portfolio puts women in the spotlight, providing networking and mentorship opportunities that go beyond discussions and into tangible action. The theme for 2024 is “Invest in women: accelerate progress” and will allow women to claim their seat at the table of key industry players to solve problems, form powerful relationships and create opportunity through connection.

Enlit Africa 2024 is a comprehensive and engaging event customised to address the very real energy security concerns felt by companies across Africa. C&I sector companies can use this as an opportunity to find intelligent routes to energy security through self-generation solutions, while also unpacking relevant topics and concerns across regulations, funding, policy, and the energy transition.

“The C&I sector is under immense pressure and energy security is adding to the burden,” concludes Hingston. “Rising energy costs and the uncertain nature of energy supply are of particular concern as a lack of reliable power impacts production, thanks to unplanned downtime. Businesses are forced to shut down or operate at a reduced capacity and this leads to job losses and a decline in investor confidence. Enlit Africa aims to change this narrative by providing companies with clarity, access to solutions, and increased visibility into solutions they can use to reimagine their energy security portfolio.”

About Enlit Africa



Enlit Africa celebrates 24 years in the African power, energy, and water sector. A game-changing event, it brings the top manufacturers, associations, institutions and government leaders together to shape a sustainable, prosperous energy and water future for Africa. A leading power, energy and water conference and exhibition, Enlit Africa is designed to provide a unique platform to connect decision-makers and determine Africa’s future direction of travel.

Enlit Africa takes place from 21 – 23 May 2024 at the CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa. The event is CPD accredited by the SAIEE, thereby contributing to the professional development of industry experts.

