Discover the best European destinations with Norwegian Cruise Line

Cannes is renowned for its beaches and the film festival.

Europe’s charm lies in its diversity. Across a relatively small area, it offers travellers everything from modern cities to ancient ruins, beautiful sandy beaches and rolling vineyards, ancient history and contemporary cuisine. Cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line provides an exceptional way to explore Europe and the different landscapes and cultures within it. Here’s a look at some of the best European destinations you can explore by oceanfront vantage point.

The outstanding architecture of Barcelona.

The Mediterranean – a sea of cultures

The Mediterranean region is probably the most famous and popular areas of Europe, and a firm favourite for South Africans. You could sip espresso on a buzzing piazza in Rome, see the creations of Gaudi in Barcelona, or go celebrity-spotting in Cannes.

The Med is where history, art and cuisine meet, all set against the backdrop of breathtaking coastal vistas. Some stops might include:

Barcelona is famous for its cosmopolitan vibe and its architectural wonders, especially those designed by Antoni Gaudí, like the Sagrada Familia and Park Güell.



is famous for its cosmopolitan vibe and its architectural wonders, especially those designed by Antoni Gaudí, like the Sagrada Familia and Park Güell. Rome offers a journey back in time with its ancient monuments and relics, including the Colosseum, the Vatican, and the Pantheon.

offers a journey back in time with its ancient monuments and relics, including the Colosseum, the Vatican, and the Pantheon. Athens invites you to step back in time amid its ancient monuments, under the watchful eyes of the gods.

invites you to step back in time amid its ancient monuments, under the watchful eyes of the gods. Cannes radiates luxurious charm, and is home to the famed film festival and sun-drenched beaches that invite leisurely strolls along La Croisette.

radiates luxurious charm, and is home to the famed film festival and sun-drenched beaches that invite leisurely strolls along La Croisette. Naples offers a slice of authentic Italian life, is the gateway to Pompeii and famed for its vibrant street scenes and delicious pizza.

offers a slice of authentic Italian life, is the gateway to Pompeii and famed for its vibrant street scenes and delicious pizza. Marseille intrigues with its gritty yet graceful personality, a port city where North African and French cultures merge beautifully.

Italy has stunning cities like Rome and Naples.

The Greek Isles – where myth meets sky

The Greek Isles are synonymous with crystal clear waters, whitewashed fishing villages, and mountainous landscapes. There’s something purely magical about cruises through this region, which provide a blissful Greek escape to iconic islands like Santorini, Mykonos and Crete.

You can expect visits to famous Greek island ports like:

Santorini is famed for its stunning sunsets, volcanic black sand beaches, and the picturesque old whitewashed village of Oia, complete with blue roofs and cobbled streets.

is famed for its stunning sunsets, volcanic black sand beaches, and the picturesque old whitewashed village of Oia, complete with blue roofs and cobbled streets. Mykonos has a reputation for some of the best nightlife around. It’s modern, chic and beautiful all at the same time.

has a reputation for some of the best nightlife around. It’s modern, chic and beautiful all at the same time. Crete mixes historical sites with natural beauty, providing a comprehensive look at Greek heritage with its Minoan palaces like Knossos.

Each island has its own charm, whether it’s rich culture, gorgeous landscapes, Instagrammable sunsets, or a chance to dance the night away.

The emerald island of Ireland is definitely worth a visit.

Northern Europe – a journey through history and nature

Further north, the cruising focus shifts. There are fewer sun-soaked shores, but the landscapes are no less incredible. This part of Europe gives rise to gorgeous mist-shrouded towns, the breathtaking fjords of Norway, the volcanoes of Iceland, and the sophisticated cities of Dublin, Glasgow and Stockholm.



Northern Europe offers a journey through landscapes carved by ice and cultures shaped by history. Stops you might make on a cruise through Northern Europe include:

Norway’s fjords with their spectacular waterfalls and cliffs

with their spectacular waterfalls and cliffs Scandinavian capitals like Stockholm and Copenhagen, which blend medieval charm with cutting-edge design.

like Stockholm and Copenhagen, which blend medieval charm with cutting-edge design. Ireland enchants visitors with emerald green landscapes, Irish hospitality, and cozy cities.

enchants visitors with emerald green landscapes, Irish hospitality, and cozy cities. Iceland boasts a mixture of dramatic landscapes with charming fishing towns and natural wonders like the Blue Lagoon.



Effortless Europe cruises with Flight Centre and NCL

Exploring Europe by cruise ship gives you a chance to explore its diverse regions in a short time. Whether it’s soaking in the Mediterranean sun, photographic fjords of Norway or tucking into dolmades on the Greek Isles, Norwegian Cruise Line can get you there.

Choosing the perfect cruise might seem daunting with so many options on offer, but it doesn't have to be.