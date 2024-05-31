Which nation could surprise us most at Euro 2024?

It could just be Serbia, Hungary or Denmark

The UEFA Euro 2024 is one of the biggest footballing events in the world, and this year is set to be filled with shock and awe just like every year before it. While there are always a few forerunners leading the pack, this year, there are a few nations that many believe could surprise us all by taking the competition by storm.

In this article, we will take a look at which nations could surprise us the most at Euro 2024. Let’s get right into it.

Denmark

We all remember Denmark’s iconic 1992 Euro win. Now, under the leadership of manager Kasper Hjulmand, a new generation of Danish superstars is poised to explode onto the scene.

This Danish squad boasts a youthful core anchored by the central defensive partnership of Andreas Christensen and Joachim Andersen. Mikkel Damsgaardv (who had an incredible run at Euro 2020) is formidable on the flanks, while forwards like Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen put on a tonne of pressure up front.

Hjulmand has also gone for a possession-based style with a strong emphasis on pressing, making Denmark a difficult proposition for any opponent.

There’s a sense of unfinished business lingering from their valiant run to the semi-finals at Euro 2020. The core of that team is intact, a year older and hungrier.

Don’t be surprised to see Denmark exploit space on the counter with their pacy attackers, or slowly dismantle teams with their patient build-up play. Denmark might not have the star power of some bigger nations, but their collective unit, tactical discipline and burning desire to emulate their predecessors of ‘92 could propel them to a deep run in the tournament.

Hungary

Hungarian football oozes history. The “Golden Team” of the 1950s captivated the world with their incredible plays. However, recent years have been a struggle. Now though, a new wave of exciting young Magyars are emerging, and Hungary could be ready to recapture their lost glory.

The catalyst for this resurgence is undoubtedly Dominik Szoboszlai. The young midfielder who is already a star at Liverpool and a sports betting fan favourite, possesses a devastating left foot and a vision that unlocks defences. He’s also supported by a talented crop of youngsters like winger Zsolt Nagy and forward Daniel Gazdag.

Marco Rossi, the Italian manager, has done wonders for the team’s confidence and overall strategy. Hungary might not dominate possession, but they’re adept at hitting teams on the break with their pace and directness.

Hungary might fly under the radar, but don’t underestimate their potential. Szoboszlai’s brilliance coupled with Hungary’s renewed spirit and tactical pragmatism could see them cause major upsets and potentially challenge for a spot in the knockout stages.

Serbia

Last but not least, we have Serbia. Serbian football has long been a breeding ground for talent. Now, a new generation, hungry and brimming with potential, is knocking on the door. Led by the talismanic Dusan Vlahović (one of Europe’s most coveted young strikers and a superstar in his own right), Serbia possesses a squad capable of surprising many.

Vlahović’s goal scoring prowess is undeniable. At just 24, he already boasts the physicality and finishing instinct of a world-class striker. The talented supporting cast is no joke either, being comprised of the creative Sergej Milinković-Savić and the ever-reliable Nemanja Gudelj. Serbia’s midfield is a powerhouse, capable of dictating the tempo of the game and launching attacks with their technical prowess.

Mladen Krstajić, the Serbian manager, is a former national team defender known for his defensive solidity. While Serbia might not be the most flamboyant team, they are incredibly difficult to break down. Their physicality and work rate can frustrate even the most talented opponents.

The key for Serbia will be consistency. They can be devastating on their day, but lapses in concentration have cost them in the past. However, with Vlahović leading the line and a determined midfield behind him, Serbia has the potential to overcome any hurdle thrown their way. Don’t be surprised to see them emerge as a dark horse contender in the tournament.

Conclusion

Well, there you have it — you now know which nations may have something up their sleeves heading into UEFA Euro 2024. These three teams have what it takes to make a mark on this year’s tournament — they may even have what it takes to win. Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: it’s going to be fascinating to watch. Catch you in the next one.