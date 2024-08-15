HONOR continues to lead the AI race with the HONOR 200 Series

A new age of intelligent smartphones is upon us – and HONOR is ahead of the pack with the new HONOR 200 Series AI advancements

The smartphones of today offer a variety of features and capabilities, yet the process for completing most tasks remains largely the same: unlocking the device and navigating between multiple apps. This often involves switching back and forth apps, which becomes time-consuming.

Imagine the steps it takes to plan a vacation — toggling between a messaging app to discuss plans and the Airbnb app to find and book suitable accommodation, but not before switching to Google to look at reviews of the area and the hotel/apartment.

Something as simple as posting a picture also requires a few steps — which typically starts with opening the camera to capture the moment, using another app to edit the image, and then opening a third app to share it on social media.

However, with the advancements being made in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), handling everyday tasks is becoming more simplified and requires less human input. Unlike traditional AI, generative AI enhances the user experience through various features by leveraging extensive data to create content based on simple prompts — think ChatGPT.

This AI evolution is at the heart of the HONOR 200 Series, comprising the HONOR 200 Lite, the HONOR 200, and the HONOR 200 Pro. According to a recently published report, the HONOR 200 Lite is already performing very well in South Africa and currently ranks No.1 across all price points in the contract market, a testament to consumers’ attraction to the new range.

HONOR successfully integrated new-generation AI capabilities to streamline the user’s smartphone experience, thanks to the introduction of MagicOS 8.0 to HONOR’s Number Series.

Bringing a wealth of AI power to a wider range of users, MagicOS 8.0 is an intent-based interface that leverages AI to study and comprehend user habits more effectively, offering a more personalised experience.

Here are several AI features HONOR users can look forward to with the HONOR 200 Series:

AI Portrait Engine

To achieve timeless portrait images, people relied on the expertise of portrait studios like Studio Harcourt, renowned for its mastery of portraiture. Studio Harcourt built a reputation for perfecting a distinctive approach with its signature lighting technique, using a meticulous setup of tungsten lights to create depth and accentuate features while concealing imperfections.

Leveraging this legacy, HONOR partnered with Studio Harcourt to co-engineer the HONOR AI Portrait Engine. This collaboration integrates HONOR’s AI technology to replicate Studio Harcourt’s legendary lighting and shadow effects.

Through a detailed process involving over 20 experts, 400 days of work, analysis of more than 1 000 lighting scenarios and millions of datasets, the HONOR AI Portrait Engine breaks down professional portrait photography into nine distinct steps. The result is a flawless, studio-quality portrait with every shot, capturing the timeless essence of Studio Harcourt’s artistry on a smartphone.

Magic Capsule

The Magic Capsule feature offers a seamless multimodal interaction experience through the device’s touch screen. By tapping on a notification displayed at the top, Magic Capsule expands to provide additional relevant information.

This feature enhances user convenience by enabling quick and easy access to various functions such as calling, timer, alarm, screencasting, and more, all without navigating through multiple system apps.

Magic Portal

The HONOR 200 Series also features the AI-powered Magic Portal, which intelligently understands and interprets user messages and behaviours, directing them to the appropriate apps.

For instance, when a user spots a lovely dress on social media, Magic Portal allows seamless searching for that specific item on e-commerce platforms with a single drag, making shopping effortless. Additionally, it enables instant navigation upon receiving an address from a friend on messaging apps, providing a hassle-free user experience.

Parallel Space

Parallel Space is an advanced feature that transforms the way users manage their work and personal data by providing secure isolation and separate storage for confidential files. With this feature, users can easily operate dual-space apps independently, almost as if they have a second phone seamlessly integrated into their HONOR 200 device.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR 200 Pro 5G is priced at R19 999, the HONOR 200 5G at R15 999, and the HONOR 200 Lite at R9 999. These devices can be found at the nearest retailer or network provider.

Purchasing the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 will include free gifts to the value of R6 999, including an HONOR SuperCharge plus the cable, a screen protector, free postal repair with pickup and delivery service, a three-year battery health protection warranty, and a 180-day screen accident warranty, which excludes labour fees.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200/.

