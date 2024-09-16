Casablanca Finance City: Morocco is a strategic location for African investment  

CFC is committed to bridging global investors with emerging business opportunities throughout various African markets

What does CFC aim to do in the context of Morocco’s economy?



Casablanca Finance City (CFC) is a leading financial centre based in Morocco, uniquely positioned to bridge business opportunities between Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Founded under the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, CFC’s mission is to fuel the country’s economic growth by attracting a diverse range of multinational companies, financial institutions and regional headquarters to Casablanca.

The value proposition of CFC is based on three pillars:

Safe landing for investors: CFC provides investors and companies with an efficient one-stop shop that streamlines the setup process, while giving them a deep understanding of the African market to help them navigate its complexities. On another note, CFC supported the creation of The Casablanca International Mediation and Arbitration Centre (CIMAC), an independent not-for-profit institution established in 2016 to meet the demands of the international business community for a neutral, impartial, efficient and reliable dispute resolution institution in Africa, and beyond.

Doing business at best cost: CFC offers its vibrant community of over 200 member companies an attractive framework that includes facilitation of people flow, tax incentives and no capital controls.

Effortless business connections: CFC also plays a pivotal role in fostering B2B matchmaking and strategic relationships among its members, including some of the world’s most influential Fortune 500 companies. Moreover, CFC facilitates connections with key African decision-makers, thanks to partnerships with investment promotion agencies in Africa, providing on-the-ground introductions to Africa’s main economies.

CFC’s efforts ensure that businesses not only find a welcoming and strategic base in Morocco, but also have the tools and resources to thrive in the broader African market.

What is CFC doing on a broader African scale?

Beyond Morocco, CFC has strategically positioned itself as a key gateway for investment across the African continent. With a deep understanding of Africa’s immense potential, CFC is committed to bridging global investors with emerging business opportunities throughout various African markets. Over the past 14 years, CFC has forged 21 partnerships with investment promotion agencies across the continent, facilitating direct introductions to Africa’s major economies.

Complementing these strategic alliances, CFC also organises an annual Africa Tour for its member companies, arranging high level B2B and B2G meetings to help them explore and develop new business opportunities.

Furthermore, CFC supports companies in navigating the complexities of Africa’s business environment by providing them with regular updates and data on the continent’s markets. A notable example is the 2024 publication of a report on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which highlights CFC’s dedication to staying at the forefront of key developments in Africa.

Today, CFC’s member companies operate in 50 of Africa’s 54 countries, and its community of over 200 members includes leading institutions dedicated to Africa’s development, such as Africa50 and InfraCo Africa.

Why Morocco?

Morocco is ranked as the second most attractive country in Africa according to the 2023 Investment Index and is currently the second largest investor in Africa, holding the top position in West Africa. Morocco serves as an ideal gateway for businesses aiming to access and expand into African markets. Its strategic location, just 14km from Europe and within a seven-hour flight to both North America and the UAE, provides unmatched access to a wide range of global markets.

The country’s stable political environment, strong economic growth, and expanding talent pool create a solid foundation for business operations, establishing Morocco as a reliable partner for sustainable growth. Moreover, Morocco’s substantial investments in infrastructure — such as ports, airports and telecommunications — further bolster its status as a dynamic business hub.

With its advanced status with the EU, free trade agreements with the US and Arab countries, participation in the AfCFTA, and various other bilateral trade agreements, Morocco is an open economy offering access to a market of over 2.5 billion consumers.

In addition to its business advantages, Morocco provides a unique Art of Living experience, embracing a holistic approach to life that values community, creativity and cultural expression. This vibrant cultural environment enhances Morocco’s appeal, making it an attractive destination for businesses and professionals alike.

What are you hoping to achieve at AFSIC 2024?

CFC is committed to strengthening its position as a premier business and financial hub by engaging with influential stakeholders, highlighting Casablanca’s strategic advantages, and expanding its network of partners and investors.

Through fostering dialogue and collaboration, CFC aims to attract new companies and investors eager to explore the vast opportunities across Africa. Moreover, CFC is committed to contributing to discussions on the future of Africa’s economy, sharing valuable insights, and exploring new pathways for cooperation and investment. Staying true to the vision that inspired its creation, CFC remains focused on building bridges between global markets and Africa’s emerging economies. AFSIC 2024 presents an ideal platform to further this mission.

Currently, CFC includes numerous British companies among its members, with notable names such as DLA Piper and Lloyd’s. Both companies will also be participating in AFSIC, where they will share their experiences and insights on how CFC has facilitated the growth and expansion of their operations from Morocco.

About AFSIC – Investing in Africa

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment sustainably growing Africa’s economy and increasing African incomes in all business sectors at a continental scale.

African Investments Limited (www.africaninvestments.ai), operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the African Investments Dashboard which matches investment opportunities to our global network of institutional investors and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa covering all business products, sectors, countries in Africa and multiple business objectives. The digital platforms won the global 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Financial Services.

