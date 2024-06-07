Nedbank returns as platinum partner for the annual Top Empowerment Conference, marking 30 years of democracy

Attendees will gain valuable insights and strategies for driving empowerment and transformation

Topco Media, a leading B2B media, digital and events company, proudly announces that Nedbank returns as the platinum partner of the highly anticipated Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference scheduled for 17 and 18 July 2024, in Johannesburg. This year’s conference holds special significance as it coincides with the celebration of 30 years of democracy in South Africa.

The theme of the conference, “Africa Rising: Navigating the Path of Inclusive Transformation,” embodies the continent’s dynamic spirit and determination to overcome challenges while embracing opportunities for inclusive growth.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “We are thrilled to have Nedbank back as our platinum partner for the second year. Their unwavering dedication to empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission to create a robust platform for thought leaders that aim to drive transformative change in South Africa’s business ecosystem.”

Nedbank Group Executive of Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda, said the conference is an important annual platform for critical discussions, networking and engagement among transformation practitioners in South Africa and across the continent.

“Nedbank’s involvement underscores our commitment to driving transformation. The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference is an opportunity to reflect on the journey thus far and galvanise society’s key decision-makers on the mission we have ahead of us,” said Nobanda.

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference has evolved into a premier event, attracting industry leaders, government officials, and visionaries dedicated to shaping the future of South Africa. With a focus on companies achieving outstanding B-BBEE scorecard ratings, attendees will gain valuable insights and strategies for driving empowerment and transformation.

About the Conference:

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024 is a two-day event dedicated to igniting transformative discussions and celebrating the strides made in empowering black businesses. As we commemorate 30 years of democracy, this conference serves as a pivotal platform for fostering inclusion, innovation, and progress within South Africa’s business landscape.

About Topco Media

Topco Media is a leading B2B media & events company committed to delivering high-impact conferences and content that address critical issues shaping the business landscape. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and leadership, Topco Media brings together thought leaders and visionaries to inspire positive change. https://www.topco.co.za/about-us