The high flier

Prof Claudia Polese gives aerospace engineers wings

Prof Claudia Polese, Head of the Aeronautical Engineering Stream at the University of the Witwatersrand, is pushing the boundaries of aircraft safety and longevity. “As an avid traveller, I appreciate that a deep understanding of fatigue-related phenomena on aircraft structures is critical to their safety.”

She is also the Advisory Aerospace Research Director at the National Aerospace Centre, and the Deputy Director of the ARUA Centre of Excellence in Materials, Energy and Nanotechnology. “Enhancing technologies can drastically affect an aircraft’s operative life, service intervals and costs.”

Polese is at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies that are revolutionising the industry, and under her guidance, numerous master’s and doctoral students have completed their studies in aerospace engineering, making their mark in research centres and industries worldwide. She has also established numerous multidisciplinary collaborations with local, African and global institutions. These partnerships have not only enhanced the research capabilities of her department, but also empowered her students to achieve several awards at international leading conferences and workshops.

“The most fulfilling experience is seeing these students grow into great engineers, researchers and well-rounded individuals,” she says.

She believes one of her most significant achievements has been the development of a fully-fledged South African Laser Shock Peening (LSP) Technology Demonstrator. This project, developed over the last 10 years, has provided invaluable hands-on experience for students, while positively impacting various industries, including power generation, aircraft maintenance, mining and biomedical prosthetics.

Polese’s outstanding contributions over the past decade have not only advanced cutting-edge aerospace technologies but also significantly shaped the next generation of diverse engineering talent. “Working in a male-dominated area of research was challenging, but overall it was a learning experience that taught me how to navigate tricky environments, increasing my determination to stand out and be recognised for my technical skills,” she reflects.

This experience has driven her to actively support and mentor the next generation of women engineers, significantly increasing the diversity of students completing their master’s and doctoral studies.

She says winning the NSTF-South32 Engineering Research Capacity Development Award is a wonderful recognition of her many efforts spent on supporting and growing South African engineers. Her advice to them? “It requires sacrifice. Don’t give up. The opportunity to be engaged in a sector that is always at the technology forefront, and to participate in the development of something unique, with an immediate impact on the world, will be extremely rewarding.”