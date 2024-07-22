Maximise your capital-raising potential at AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2024 

The African Investments Dashboard provides a customised, AI-enhanced interface for institutional investors keen on Africa-focused projects

AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2024 is not just an event — it’s a pivotal opportunity to connect with Africa-focused institutional investors. This year, we are thrilled to introduce our newly updated African Investments Dashboard, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to streamline and enhance your capital-raising efforts. The Dashboard is a free digital platform capturing Africa-focused investment opportunities across all African countries, business sectors and capital types for customised, AI-enhanced access by Africa-focused investors.

The African Investments Dashboard: your gateway to opportunity

Imagine having a centralised platform that aggregates Africa-focused investment opportunities across diverse sectors, countries and capital types. The African Investments Dashboard does exactly that, offering a customised, AI-enhanced interface for institutional investors keen on Africa-focused projects.

Showcase your opportunity

Executives and advisors representing Africa-focused projects, companies and funds seeking capital can leverage the Dashboard to upload detailed summaries, supporting documents and engaging video presentations. This seamless integration ensures your opportunity receives targeted exposure to a discerning audience of institutional investors.

Gain visibility with the AFSIC Deal Book

Furthermore, any organisation showcasing their investment opportunity on the Dashboard will be prominently featured in the prestigious AFSIC Deal Book. This comprehensive compilation of live deals is distributed to all event delegates and our extensive network of institutional investors, maximising exposure and potential connections.

Personalised engagement opportunities during Quickfire slots

At AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2024, we go beyond digital connectivity. Organisations raising capital can secure a Quickfire slot to present directly to investors, ensuring your pitch stands out. Additionally, our onsite investment team facilitates pre-arranged one-to-one meetings with carefully matched investors, optimising your chances of securing meaningful partnerships.

Connect with us today

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to elevate your capital-raising strategy at AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2024. Contact our dedicated African Investments team today to explore how you can leverage our platform and onsite resources to attract investment and drive growth for your Africa-focused initiative.

Transform potential into reality. Secure your place at AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2024 and let us help you unlock the full potential of your investment opportunity.

Contact information:

For more information on the various ways we can assist your capital raising efforts, please email Joy at [email protected]

Join us at AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2024 and seize the future of African investment.

About AFSIC – Investing in Africa

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa, transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment, sustainably growing Africa’s economy and increasing African incomes in all business sectors at a continental scale.

African Investments Limited (www.africaninvestments.ai), operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the African Investments Dashboard, which matches investment opportunities to our global network of institutional investors and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard, which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa, covering all business products, sectors, countries in Africa and multiple business objectives. The digital platforms won the global 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Financial Services.

For more details, visit:

www.afsic.net

www.africaninvestments.co

www.africaninvestments.ai