Samsung’s AI-powered Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 lead the foldable smartphone market

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Photo: 9to5Google

Samsung has announced the all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 at its second annual Unpacked event, held in Paris.

The next-generation of foldables is powered by Galaxy AI, introduced earlier this year, now with a host of new AI features and a tighter integration to its ecosystem.

The versatile and flexible form factors of the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 have the added advantage of the next chapter of Galaxy AI.

Justin Hume, Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung SA, says: “The big story behind all of this was the power of AI and how this is integrated, not only through the products but into the applications as well.

“We introduced Galaxy AI with our S24 handsets in January of this year and we’re now deploying it to the new foldable series,” says Hume.

“What we’re expanding on here is the power of leveraging the form factor, so because it’s got the foldable screen, it gives us more real estate to showcase these products on.”

Samsung has partnered more deeply with Google by including Gemini as an AI engine overlay. “What’s great about this is that the consumer has the choice of what AI to choose, either on device or cloud-based services in that regard,” adds Hume.

Both the Z Fold’s large display and the Z Flip’s FlexWindow promise to maximise its AI capabilities through new user experiences, from communications to productivity and creativity.

The phones in the new Galaxy Z series are the slimmest and lightest ever, optimised for portability. The Z Fold6 has a straight-edged design, like the S24 Ultra, providing an aesthetically sleek finish. The new cover screen ratio from its 6.3-inch display provides a natural bar-type viewing experience.

The Z Series has been engineered to provide even more durability, through the dual rail hinge structure’s strengthened folding edge that distributes the shock of external impacts better.

Additionally, both devices have enhanced layers on the main screen to help improve crease while maintaining strength. They are Samsung’s most durable devices, equipped with Armor Aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Both the Flip and Fold are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy, which combines the best-in-class CPU, GPU and NPU performance; and 12GB of RAM.

The Z Fold6 plays to its strengths when it comes to productivity features and tools, powered by Galaxy AI on its large 7.6-inch display when opened.

A new Composer feature from the Samsung Keyboard makes it easier to generate new emails or reply to messages with context, or it can be used on social media apps for captions, based on simple keywords.

Note Assist offers translations, summaries and automatic formatting for simplified meeting notes. Additionally, a new embedded transcript feature directly in Notes allows for transcribing, translating and summarising video recordings. This also includes text in PDF files.

The S-Pen accessory, available separately, lets you scribble or draw with precision, and using the all-new Sketch to Image feature, will generate more artistic results in different art styles. You can draw in the Notes app or in the Gallery section to enhance photos with AI add-ons — like scribbling a hat on a photo, and it becomes an actual AI-generated hat.

The new Interpreter app works in conjunction with the new Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro to translate events in real time, like listening to a lecture in a foreign language, but hearing a translation through Listening Mode.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip6 boasts a 50MP + 12MP camera upgrade, with optical image stabilisation, 2x optical zoom, AI zoom and Nightography features with advanced HDR videos for capturing low light scenarios. It is also integrated with Instagram to leverage the camera capabilities directly on the app.

The front FlexCam allows users to get creative with shooting photos and videos, which supports Auto Zoom to find the best frame for the shot.

The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow offers more AI functionalities without opening the phone like Suggested Replies, plus support for more apps and widgets including accessing music, Reminders, News, SmartThings and Samsung Health updates.

The cover display also lets you customise it through an AI-powered Photo Ambient wallpaper feature that changes in real-time based on time and weather. Users can also create a unified look from the wallpaper or drag and drop objects to surround the photo in the background.

New to the Flip6 is Samsung’s vapour chamber that ensures updates to performance and thermal management, by optimising it for efficiency.

“Samsung has this unique liquid-cooled environment, this vapour chamber, that it created that dissipates the heat and basically cools the device. This means that you don’t get the heating that is typically associated with that level of processing,” explains Hume.

Both devices are secured by Samsung Knox, a defence-grade multi-layer security platform to keep users’ information safe, protect it against vulnerabilities and real-time threat detection.

Enhanced Data Protection offers encrypted backups on Samsung Cloud; and other security features like Knox Vault, Auto Blocker, passkeys, Secure WiFi and Private Sharing in Quick Share.

Users will also have control over how their information is being used in Galaxy AI settings.

Samsung is once again offering a hard-to-beat deal for consumers over competitors: a promise of seven years of Android OS upgrades, and seven years of security updates.

Launch offers and prices

Pre-orders are open for the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 currently from Samsung directly and through all mobile networks. Customers will receive devices from 25 July.

The Z Fold6 starts at R43 499 and comes in silver shadow, pink and navy. The launch offer includes a R2 000 accessory voucher, which can be redeemed for the S-Pen stylus.

The Z Flip6 starts at R25 999 and comes in silver shadow, yellow, blue, and mint. The launch offer includes a R1 000 accessory voucher, which can be redeemed against a unique Flipsuit Case cover.

Additionally, for a limited time only, customers can receive up to R15 000 when trading in their qualifying devices towards the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6.

For more details, visit: https://www.samsung.com/za/