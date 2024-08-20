Celebrating digital excellence and honouring digital pioneers

The fourth annual South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) are poised to celebrate the most influential figures and innovations in the digital sphere. The recent announcement of nominees took place at a glamorous event at Kream, Mall of Africa, showcasing top influencers, brands and agencies that have significantly shaped the digital landscape. This year’s awards feature a variety of categories designed to honour excellence in social media and digital communication.

As we eagerly anticipate the awards night on November 23rd, we extend a heartfelt thank you to our incredible sponsors — Sungrow Southern Africa, NakedCherry Wax, Yassir Express SA, Benefit South Africa, MKIVA Accountants & Auditors, Mail & Guardian, BlueCloudAI, and #OriginalNerdsPR. Their support has been instrumental in making this event possible.

South Africans can participate in the voting process through two convenient methods:

Online voting: Purchase credits and cast your vote via the official SASMA website at www.sasma.co.za

SMS voting: Vote by sending an SMS with the nominee code 44850.

The SASMAs promise to be an exciting celebration of creativity and innovation, highlighting the profound impact of digital media on our lives.

Here are the nominees listed below, with their unique SMS codes:

Food Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Nara Smith (SASMA1)

Nompumelelo Nkosi (SASMA2)

Zola Nene (SASMA3)

Lazy Makoti (SASMA4)

Keenen Bender (SASMA5)

Siba Mtongana (SASMA6)

Lebogang Tlokana “The Funny Chef” (SASMA7)

Fikile Zungu (SASMA8)

African Social Media Star Of the Year (SMS Code)

Khaby Lame (SASMA11)

Davido (SASMA12)

William Last (SASMA13)

Mihlali Ndamase (SASMA14)

Angella Summer Namubiru (SASMA15)

Dr Shauwn Mkhize (SASMA16)

Khanyi Mbau (SASMA17)

Social Media Beauty Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Liyema Pantsi (SASMA20)

Vanessa Ablant (SASMA21)

Kamohelo Pule (SASMA22)

Lungile Thabethe (SASMA23)

Vongai Mampho (SASMA24)

Kay Yams (SASMA25)

Best Social Media Vlogger (SMS Code)

Zintle “Zee” Mofokeng (SASMA28)

Nelisa Msila (SASMA29)

Gogo Skhotheni (SASMA30)

Ipeleng Selepe (SASMA31)

Salome Laka (SASMA32)

Anazi Ngcobo (SASMA33)

Sinikiwe Mhlongo (SASMA24)

Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year (SMS Code)

Yanda Mhlalukwana “Yanda.Woods” (SASMA37)

Seemah Mangolwane “S.eemah” (SASMA38)

Sphokuhle “S.Scrumptious” (SASMA39)

Jessica Mashaba (SASMA40)

Titus Mokou (SASMA41)

Smokey Mirror (SASMA42)

Maesela Thakgi Ledwaba (SASMA43)

Noluthando Ngcobo (SASMA44)

Fashion Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Motsatsii Madiba (SASMA47)

Lesedi Macglory Riba “MaccGee” (SASMA48)

Sarah Langa (SASMA49)

Oscar Mbo (SASMA50)

Zola Mhlongo (SASMA51)

Happy Lethabo (SASMA52)

Ntandokazi Mzamo (SASMA53)

Fitness Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Elizabeth Dumagude (SASMA56)

Neliswa Ntshangase (SASMA57)

Thulani Chipanga (SASMA58)

Sbahle Sithole (SASMA59)

Tumi Seeco (SASMA60)

ANELISA x ASANELE (SASMA61)

Popular SA Song on Media (SMS Code)

‘Dalie’ by Kamo Mphela, Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU ft. Baby S.O.N (SASMA64)

‘Ok’salayo’ by Lindough ft. Freddie Gwala, King Short and DJ Active (SASMA65)

‘Imithandazo’ by Kabza De Small and Mthunzi ft. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush (SASMA66)

‘Mapara’ by Makhadzi ft. Babethe Gaoshazen (SASMA67)

‘Water’ by Tyla (SASMA68)

Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E, EeQue) – TitoM & Yuppe (SASMA69)

‘Izenzo’ by Bassie and Aymos ft. T-Man SA (SASMA70)

‘Masithokoze’ by DJ Stokie and Eemoh (SASMA71)

Popular Business on Social Media (SMS Code)

ERA by Dj Zinhle (SASMA74)

FlySAFair (SASMA75)

Rocco Mamas (SASMA76)

Chiller’s Punch by Podcast & Chill Network (SASMA77)

Nandos (SASMA78)

Best Photographer of the Year (SMS Code)

Asanda Nqoko (SASMA81)

Sfundo Majozi (SASMA82)

Vino Snaps (SASMA83)

NR Studios (SASMA84)

Popular Hashtag on Social Media (SMS Code)

#LiemaPantsi (SASMA87)

#KhosiTwala (SASMA88)

#RunningWithTumiSole (SASMA89)

#PodCastAndChill (SASMA90)

#BBMzansi (SASMA91)

Popular Content Across All Social Media Platforms (SMS Code)

MrSizwe_Sir (SASMA94)

Siyanda Maphumulo (SASMA95)

Primo9Teen (SASMA96)

Ghost Hlubi “Golddiggers Pranks” (SASMA97)

King Oumar “Smash/Pass” (SASMA98)

Joshua Rubin “Wide Awake Podcast” (SASMA99)

Social Media Automotive Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Mumbo Repairs (SASMA102)

Nicholas Neofitou (SASMA103)

Muzi Sambo (SASMA104)

Social media Brand Campaign of the Year (SMS Code)

Freedom Day advert by Spur (SASMA107)

5G Your Life by MTN (SASMA108)

Hot Wings Challenge by Rocco Mamas (SASMA109)

#HoldMyBeer by Castle Lite (SASMA110)

#ILoveEatingRussians by Eskort (SASMA111)

Social Media Dominance of the Year (SMS Code)

Liyema Phantsi (SASMA114)

Eulanda Monyai (SASMA115)

Dominic Zaca (SASMA116)

Sonwabile “Sonwabiled” (SASMA117)

Moghelingz (SASMA118)

DJ Khari (SASMA119)

Social Media Motivational Speaker of the Year (SMS Code)

Poloko Mmakgolane (SASMA122)

Sthabile Happiness Mkhize (SASMA123)

Billy Selekane (SASMA124)

Vusi Thembekwayo (SASMA125)

Miles Khubeka (SASMA126)

Ziphi Sikhakhane (SASMA127)

Social Media Personality of the Year (SMS Code)

Moghelingz (SASMA130)

LaSizwe (SASMA131)

Alphi Sipho (SASMA132)

Zille Wizzy (SASMA133)

Thando Thabooty (SASMA134)

Khanyisa Jaceni (SASMA135)

Robot.Boii (SASMA136)

Dr Shauwn Mkhize (SASMA137)

Khosi Twala (SASMA138)

Best Social Media Use by a Radio show (SMS Code)

BreakAwayWithKhutsoTheledi – Metro FM (SASMA141)

The Touch Down Show – Metro FM (SASMA142)

BreakFast with Anele – 947 FM (SASMA143)

Eskhaleni Party with DJ Cleo – Radio 2000 (SASMA144)

Wackhead Prank Calls by Darren Simpson – KFM (SASMA145)

Best Social Media Use by a TV Show (SMS Code)

Uzalo – SABC 1 (SASMA148)

X-Repo – MojaLove (SASMA149)

Carte Blanche – Mnet (SASMA150)

Power to Truth with Dr. JJ Tabane (SASMA151)

Skeem Sam – SABC 1 (SASMA152)

Sizokuthola – MojaLove (SASMA153)

Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year (SMS Code)

Desmond Koolen (SASMA156)

Sisipho Mbopo (SASMA157)

Misebenzemihle Shongwe (SASMA158)

Sassy Taylor Morrison (SASMA159)

Valdro RSA (SASMA160)

Lethukuthula Nongcebo (SASMA161)

Sbahle Mzizi (SASMA162)

Social Media Sports Personality of the Year (SMS Code)

Siya Kolisi (SA Rugby Captain) (SASMA165)

Dricus Du Plessis (UFC Champion) (SASMA166)

Temba Bavuma (SA Cricket Captain) (SASMA167)

Faf De Klerk (SA Rugby) (SASMA168)

Percy Tau (SA Footballer) (SASMA169)

Ronwen Williams (Bafana Bafana Captain) (SASMA170)

Laura Wolvaardt (South African Cricketer) (SASMA171)

Desiree Ellis (Banyana Banyana Coach) (SASMA172)

Podcast of the Year (SMS Code)

Open Chats (SASMA175)

PodCast & Chill (SASMA176)

Mpoomy Ledwaba (SASMA177)

L’tido (SASMA178)

Spreading Humor (SASMA179)

Joshua Rubin – Wide Awake (SASMA180)

The Penuel Show (SASMA181)