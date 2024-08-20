Why hotel reviews alone shouldn’t drive your travel decisions

Ninety-seven percent of hotel guests consult online reviews before booking their stay, according to a recent study by Accor

The humble hotel review has become an indispensable tool for holiday planners in the digital age.

These reviews offer insights into everything from the cleanliness of a hotel – the most important factor for 52% of travellers – to the value for money, the quality of the rooms, and even the friendliness of the staff.

But here’s the catch: while reviews are undoubtedly valuable, they only reveal part of the story.

“Each review is a snapshot of a single experience, filtered through the lens of an individual traveller’s preferences, budget, and expectations. What might be the perfect hotel for one person could be a less-than-ideal choice for another,” comments Lynette Machiri, Customer Experience Leader at Flight Centre South Africa.

So, are hotel reviews enough?

Flight Centre understands the power and value of reviews, especially in a world where trust and transparency are more important than ever.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we remained committed to open communication with our customers, keeping our review platforms, such as Trustpilot, active. We also encouraged community engagement on our social media platforms to provide ongoing support. All this helped provide reassurance and guidance to customers during uncertain times,” says Machiri.

There’s no denying that hotel reviews play an integral role in travel planning. They allow us to peek behind the glossy brochures and marketing campaigns, offering a glimpse into the authentic experiences of fellow travellers. They help us uncover hidden gems, avoid potential pitfalls and make informed choices.

According to Machiri, one of the most crucial aspects of reviews for most is timeliness. “Travellers, as the Accor survey shows, prefer recent feedback, with 67% disregarding reviews older than six months. This makes sense, as hotels evolve, and what might have been true a year ago may no longer be accurate.

“Furthermore, hotels that actively respond to reviews demonstrate their commitment to guest satisfaction. This interaction shows that they value feedback and are willing to take steps to improve their services based on the experiences of their guests,” she says.

All of this said, it’s important to recognise that online reviews aren’t a magic bullet for finding the perfect hotel. In fact, solely relying on them can sometimes lead to a narrow or even misleading view of a hotel’s suitability for your specific needs.

“The most significant limitation of reviews is their inherent subjectivity. What might be a dealbreaker for one person (a noisy street, for example) could be inconsequential to another who prioritises a central location,” explains Machiri.

“Moreover, reviews often lack the broader context necessary to make a truly informed decision. A glowing review might rave about a hotel’s stunning rooftop pool, but it won’t necessarily tell you if that hotel is suitable for families with young children or if it’s conveniently located for your planned sightseeing activities.”

Another key limitation? Reviews rarely offer a comparative perspective.

“A hotel might receive great reviews, but how does it stack up against other hotels in the same area? Is it the best option for your budget and travel party? Does it offer the amenities most important to you? These are questions reviews alone often can’t answer.”

Additionally, says Machiri, online feedback often focuses on the tangible aspects of a hotel experience — the cleanliness, the amenities, how close (or far away) it is to the city centre or key tourist attractions — while neglecting the more intangible elements that can make or break a holiday. These could include the overall ambience of the hotel, the vibe of the neighbourhood, or the level of personalised service offered by the staff.

In short, while they provide valuable insights, reviews are best used as a starting point rather than the final word. You should also consider the following:

Personal preferences: What kind of traveller are you? Do you prioritise luxury, budget-friendliness, family-friendly amenities, or something else?

Location and accessibility: How important is proximity to attractions, public transportation, or specific areas of interest to you?

Specific needs: Are you travelling solo, as a couple, or with a family? Do you have any specific requirements, such as accessibility needs or pet-friendly accommodations?

Overall value: Does the hotel offer a good balance of price, amenities, and location for your budget?

The expert advantage

Unlike individual reviews, travel experts possess a more in-depth understanding of multiple accommodations, often having personally visited the properties, spoken directly with hotel staff, and/or received feedback from multiple and diverse customer stays.

“This knowledge allows travel experts to compare different hotels, highlighting the subtle nuances that might not be apparent in reviews. But perhaps the most significant advantage of working with a travel expert is their ability to personalise your experience. They take the time to understand your individual preferences, interests, and budget, ensuring the hotel they recommend aligns perfectly with your vision for your holiday,” says Machiri.

So, where does this leave us? Are reviews a valuable tool or a potential trap? Should we rely on the opinions of strangers or seek guidance from a seasoned professional?

The answer, as with most things in life, lies in finding a balance. Reviews and travel experts are not mutually exclusive; rather, they complement each other.

Once you’ve narrowed down your choices based on reviews, it’s time to rope in the expert. They’ll take your initial research and refine it, offering valuable insider insights along the way, such as tips on the best rooms to request, the most convenient transportation options, and the hidden gems in the surrounding area.

“At Flight Centre South Africa, we believe the perfect trip begins with a personal, human touch. Our team of passionate travel experts is dedicated to crafting bespoke travel experiences that go beyond the ordinary, drawing on the power of reviews, our extensive industry knowledge, and our commitment to customer satisfaction. Your journey, your way – that’s the Flight Centre promise,” Machiri concludes.

By combining the wisdom of the crowd with expert guidance and your own intuition, you’ll be well-equipped to find the perfect hotel for your next adventure.

