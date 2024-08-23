Creativity in the fast lane with 48HFP

Joburg creatives bring films from scratch to screen in just 48 hours

Imagine creating a film from scratch in just two days. That was the daring task undertaken by more than 100 Joburgers earlier this month — from writing scripts and shooting scenes to editing feverishly into the night. Now, their creativity and ingenuity will be in the spotlight as their entries to the 48 Hour Film Project (48HFP) make their big-screen debut this weekend.

Over the next three days the work of more than 30 teams will be showcased at the Mall of Africa’s Ster-Kinekor. Movie-goers will get the rare opportunity to witness a collection of short films in cinema, each crafted under intense pressure by teams racing against the clock.

Since its launch in 2001, the 48 Hour Film Project has become a global platform for creativity, one that Johannesburg creatives have embraced for more than a decade. Today it is a key fixture on the city’s creative calendar, drawing filmmakers from across the spectrum — professionals, indie filmmakers, students and first-time storytellers.

A chaotic, creative sprint

The rules are simple but gruelling and designed to push filmmakers to their creative limits. Participants are given a random genre, a specific character, a line of dialogue and a prop — all of which must appear in their final film. From the moment the clock starts, the teams have exactly 48 hours to write, shoot, edit and deliver a short film. It’s a fast-paced, high-stakes game in which overthinking is a luxury no one can afford, drawing on spontaneity and bursts of raw creativity.

Nisha Frimpong and Phillip Overbeek, Associate City Producers of the Johannesburg 48HFP, have been instrumental in this year’s competition. Recently appointed, the young film entrepreneurs bring their own wealth of experience and, as previous participants, they are too familiar with the magic and the madness that comes with the undertaking. “It’s a high-energy, creative sprint that pushes people to their limits, often resulting in unexpected magic,” Overbeek explains.

More than a competition

Frimpong stresses that it’s not just about the awards: “It’s about creativity, collaboration and the celebration of storytelling in its purest form. People come together from all walks of life, all driven by a shared passion for filmmaking. It’s also about the global community as the 48HFP takes place in cities all over the world. Also, being part of that international family gives filmmakers the chance to connect with others across the world who share the same passion.”

According to the organisers, the project is about giving filmmakers — seasoned professionals or just starting out — the tools and space to grow. And the best part? Everyone gets to see their work on the big screen at Ster-Kinekor.

An opportunity like no other

The screenings will run from Friday to Sunday, with each film vying for various awards, including Best Film, Best Director and the Audience Choice Award. The competition has evolved over the years, Overbeek explains, “not only in terms of the number of teams, but also in the diversity of the people participating and the quality of films they’re producing. And more filmmakers are getting international recognition because of it”.

This was the case for director Kofi Zwana, whose short film Undo was produced for the competition in 2023: “Despite its chaotic origin story, our film has travelled to France, Spain and most recently to Madagascar, where we had the pleasure of attending in person. It opened doors with distributors and platforms that are hungry for African short films — a market which we didn’t know existed before. These are the kind of opportunities that filmmakers dream of, and we hope this year’s entry can do the same.”

For many participants like Zwana, the journey doesn’t end after the 48 hours are up. The top films from each city go on to compete internationally at Filmapalooza, with the potential of screening at the Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film Corner.

A mixed bag of Joburg storytellers

Despite the tight deadlines and frantic pace, the 48-Hour Film Project is not just for experienced filmmakers. “This year, we had a mix of people — some who’ve been in the industry for years and others who are just starting out,” says Frimpong. “It’s such a dynamic, inclusive space for anyone passionate about storytelling.”

Lize Jacobs is a writer by day who has taken part in the competition five times. She describes the process as “a crash course in filmmaking that gives you an insane amount of knowledge in a super-short period of time. It also tests your character and endurance, and leaves you satisfyingly exhausted and quite proud, no matter the outcome.”

Aspiring film student Hannah Flynn completed her first 48HFP at the age of 16 and has entered six times since, always with her mother on her team. “It really is the most fun you can have and we do it all on a cellphone, so there’s no excuse not to try! Every experience has been different and things always go wrong. But at the end of the day there’s a film to watch and many wonderful memories to treasure.”

A platform for all

Akhona Mafenuka says the 48HFP experience was worlds apart from her day job working in IT for financial services. “It was amazing being out of my comfort zone, challenging myself outside of my profession and actually pursuing my interest outside of what pays my bills. I have a newfound appreciation for films and what goes into making them!”

For some, like first-time participant Fulufhelo Ramotsatsi, it’s a foot in the door. “The biggest benefit is that I just added a film to my portfolio, just like that! Yes, it was taxing but worth every bit of stress.”

For others like Maria Hofmeyr, it’s a chance to connect with both their passion and their loved ones: “I work as a costume designer in the industry, but on this project I was the whole production team! And it was a family affair with my husband Gray and my son Ziggy co-writing and shooting. We worked out that between the three of us we have more than 100 years industry experience, but this was our first time attempting something like this.”

Pushing the boundaries of creativity

Five-time participant Ryan Fuhr is a digital content creator by trade. “The 48HFP challenges us to work together, to break boundaries, be creative and use our skills,” he says. “It pushes us to be our truest, most creative selves in a fun and social way.”

Daniel Fisher agrees. “This isn’t my first 48HFP, but it is my first since winning the competition in 2014, and the highlight is how the anticipation and adrenaline fuels the creative process.” He says his team this year consisted of media students, interns and professionals who wanted to flex their creative muscles.

Mmathabo Johanna Bopape is a film and commercial director, but says the competition offers the freedom to explore different aspects of storytelling. “It allows creatives to step into whichever role they choose or have envisioned for themselves while gaining lessons and experience.”

According to Jalen Warfield, participation is proof that diamonds are formed under pressure. “Your creativity is tested like never before and you walk away with an entirely different perspective of creativity and what you’re capable of. The inside jokes, bonds that are formed and strengthened and the memories you make with your team are beautiful.”

A chance to shine

Busi Lethole, a social media manager and writer for the Mail & Guardian, says the 48HFP offered her the chance to step out from behind the scenes and shine on screen. “It stirred up my passion for acting and filmmaking and made me realise I have the potential to achieve my goals. I could connect and collaborate with like-minded people passionate about the beautiful art of storytelling, all doing what they love. And of course, we get to see ourselves and our work on the big screen!”

With over 34 teams contributing to this year’s line-up, audiences are in for a diverse selection of films, ranging from musical horrors to dark comedies and heartfelt dramas. And for those who missed out this year, the Johannesburg 48HFP will be back next year with even more opportunities to be part of Johannesburg’s growing film community.

Tickets for the Joburg screenings, happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, are available at Ster-Kinekor Mall of Africa at R100 per person — also available on the Sterkinekor website.