NRF Women in Leadership

The National Research Foundation (NRF) has come a long way since its establishment 25 years ago. As part of the NRF celebrating 25 years of Research, Innovation, Impact and Partnerships, and in honour of Women's Month, the NRF would like to introduce the Mail & Guardian readers to some of the women who are leading the way at the organisation. In their various roles, they are contributing to the advancement of the NRF's mandate and driving its vision in service of a better society. Their full stories are available on the NRF's website at www.nrf.ac.za.

Professor Teboho Moja

Professor Teboho Moja, NRF Board Member

Professor Teboho Moja serves on the NRF Board as the Chair of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee and is a Member of the Research Development Committee. She is a Professor of Higher Education at New York University and the Department Chair for Administration, Leadership, and Technology. Growing up under the apartheid system instilled in her a fighting spirit and a need to take up leadership roles to change the system for herself and others, proving that it is possible to become a leader despite challenges along the way. Her advice to young women leaders is to focus on seeking mentorship, allies and networking strategies.

Ms Funeka Khumalo

Ms Funeka Khumalo, NRF Board Member

As a Member of the NRF Board’s Audit and Risk Committee and Board Procurement Committee, Ms Funeka Khumalo’s role is to ensure accountability and proper governance within the organisation. She is passionate about adding value in the fight against unemployment, poverty and inequality through her work in science and innovation. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders is to be more daring and to have big dreams, with the confidence that they will achieve what they set their mind to. “Lead with passion; this is the fuel that will keep you going during the tough and challenging times in your career.”

Ms Lahlane Malema

Ms Lahlane Malema, NRF Board Member

Ms Lahlane Malema serves as the Chair of the NRF’s Board Procurement Committee and a Member of its Audit and Risk Committee. She’s an admitted Attorney of the High Court RSA and also a Board Member and Chair of various Board Committees at different institutions. She credits her late mom as a source of inspiration who, despite having no formal education, position or influence, moved into totally unchartered waters with great wisdom and courage to uplift her family. Her advice to women: “Many women do excellent things, but you should seek to do better — and be your own competition.”

Professor Glenda Gray

Professor Glenda Gray, NRF Board Member

Professor Glenda Gray serves on the NRF Board’s Remuneration and Human Resources Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee. She is an NRF A-rated researcher and the Chief Scientific Officer at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC); a Distinguished Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand; and a Professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre in Seattle. She is passionate about science, and in particular, contributing to the development of an HIV vaccine. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders? “Never take no for an answer and never be scared to take risks, but also don’t forget to take time to smell the roses.”

Dr Mtombi Mutshekwane

Dr Mtombi Mutshekwane, NRF Board Member

Dr Mtombi Mutshekwane serves on the NRF Board as a Member of the Audit and Risk Committee and recently was appointed a Member of the Research and Development Committee. She is a medical doctor; entrepreneur; health technology consultant; skills development practitioner; and a coach for SMMEs. Her motivation as a leader stems from, among others, the need to find innovative solutions and create employment in the healthcare sector. “Create enabling environments for coaching other women to become leaders,” she advises fellow women leaders. “Affirm each other; be kind to each other, and invite each other to serve in leadership positions.”

Professor Refilwe Phaswana Mafuya

Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya, NRF Board Member

Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya serves on the NRF Board’s Research Development Committee. She wears many academic hats, including that of the Founding Director of the first-ever SAMRC/UJ Pan-African Centre for Epidemics Research Extramural Unit; Scarce Skills Full Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health (University of Johannesburg); and Research Associate (University of South Carolina, US). Coming from a humble family in Limpopo, the prospects of being a research or science leader seemed far-fetched. Yet today, she’s a globally recognised titan in the fight against HIV. She advises young women to remember that their background is not a measuring stick of how far they can go.

Professor Nadine Petersen

Professor Nadine Petersen, NRF Board Member

Professor Nadine Petersen serves on the NRF Board as a Member of the Board Procurement Committee. She is the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of Johannesburg. Many of her leadership characteristics were nurtured by her father, a single parent, who instilled in her a drive to develop others and to fight for those who cannot do it for themselves. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders is to stand up for other women and hold them gently as they learn and make mistakes. “Guard the rights of other women fearlessly, and support them to reach their goals.”

Dr Thandi Mgwebi

Dr Thandi Mgwebi, NRF Group Executive: Business Advancement

Dr Thandi Mgwebi spearheads the development and implementation of the NRF’s global partnerships, and its influence, business advancement and funding mobilisation. From a young age, she has been fascinated by the power of science and innovation to transform societies, and this passion drove her to pursue a career where she could contribute to advancing knowledge and fostering innovation. She believes the next generation of women leaders has the power to drive significant change and contribute to a more equitable and prosperous future. “Confidence is key. Believe in your abilities and the value you bring to the table,” she advises.

Dr Gugu Moche

Dr Gugu Moche, NRF Group Executive: Digital Transformation and Acting Deputy CEO: Research, Innovation, Impact Support and Advancement (RIISA)

Dr Gugu Moche’s role entails the strategic provision of fit-for-purpose systems that facilitate streamlined data collection and analysis by incorporating the appropriate digital technologies. Her inspiration as a leader is deeply rooted in her pure mathematics background. The beauty and precision of mathematical principles taught her the importance of clear thinking and problem-solving. Just as every mathematical problem has a solution, she believes that all challenges — especially those in the professional environment — can be overcome with the right approach.

Ms Cheryl Yeni

Ms Cheryl Yeni, NRF Director for Business Management & Systems: Infrastructure Platforms Division

Ms Cheryl Yeni is primarily responsible for the provision of strategic business management support and analysis for the Infrastructure Platforms (NRIP) Division of the NRF at a corporate level. She believes in giving even the most insignificant task her all in terms of passion and excellence. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders? “Be patient; your journey is unique. Be the best ‘you’ that you can be and don’t compare yourself to or compete with your peers. Some get ahead faster, others slower. None is superior to the other.”

Dr Mary Jane Bopape

Dr Mary-Jane Bopape, Managing Director of the South African Environmental Observation Network (NRF-SAEON)

Dr Mary-Jane Bopape guides NRF-SAEON’s strategic direction and oversees its operational management. It all began when her mother brought her a pamphlet detailing careers in meteorology. She left Limpopo at the age of 16, with the hopes of registering for a degree in Meteorology. Her career journey took her to the South African Weather Service; the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research; the UK; and finally NRF-SAEON. It is thus little wonder that her advice to young women is: “Don’t wait for opportunities to find you — proactively seek them out!”

Prof Zinhle Buthelezi

Professor Zinhle Buthelezi, Senior Research Scientist at NRF-iThemba LABS

Professor Zinhle Buthelezi is an Experimental Physicist working in high energy nuclear and particle physics. Her research entails studying the physics of strongly interacting matter at the highest energy densities. She has been with NRF-iThemba LABS since 2000. There are few female leaders in Physics, particularly in her field, but she rose above the challenges to smash the glass ceiling. She wishes to inspire others to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals, and advises young women leaders that confidence and professionalism go a long way when you’re faced with a challenge.

Ms Kim Anthony

Ms Kim Anthony, Head of Human Capital Development, South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRF-SARAO)

Ms Kim Anthony has been a part of NRF-SARAO since 2004, managing its Human Capital Development (HCD) portfolio. Thanks mostly to the HCD programme, South Africa’s astronomy community has grown from 10 radio astronomers to several hundred qualified radio astronomy scientists, engineers, technicians and artisans working for NRF-SARAO and elsewhere. She is happiest working in environments where there is the possibility of making a positive contribution to society, and advises women to support their fellow women colleagues fearlessly.

Ms Pontsho Maruping

Ms Pontsho Maruping, Managing Director of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRF-SARAO)

Ms Pontsho Maruping leads NRF-SARAO in the execution of its mandate. This includes developing and resourcing NRF-SARAO’s strategy and creating an enabling environment for its many talented employees. When she joined NRF-SARAO more than eight years ago, it was because she wanted to be part of something meaningful; today she describes it as the best decision she ever made in her career. “Being a leader means that different people will experience you differently,” she advises. “You cannot be everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s okay, provided that you lead with authenticity and good values.”

Ms Lindiwe Nkwe

Ms Lindiwe Nkwe, NRF Supply Chain Management Manager: Compliance and Reporting

Ms Lindiwe Nkwe’s role includes ensuring that there is legislative compliance in the NRF’s supply chain management processes and procedures. She is enthusiastic about prioritising the growth, wellbeing and empowerment of others. Growing up, she was an avid reader and discovered Dr Mamphela Ramphele as a role model. She credits her late uncle and teachers for believing in her, as well as her journey with the true gospel. She advises young women to have a teachable spirit, believe in their abilities and be confident — but not prideful.

Dr Elena Lawrie

Dr Elena Lawrie, Senior Research Scientist at NRF-iThemba LABS



Dr Elena Lawrie specialises in nuclear structure research at NRF-iThemba LABS, studying the finer details of how nuclei are built and how they transform when they absorb energy. She was struck by the incredible beauty of nuclear science back in high school, and the charm of these tiny particles motivated her to develop her interest further. She advises young women to follow their inspirations and persist in inventing new ideas and skills. “Only through developing our wings can we one day reach our dreams. We all can do it.”

Dr Mamoeletsi Mosia

Dr Mamoeletsi Mosia, Managing Director of the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (NRF-SAASTA)

Dr Mamoeletsi Mosia strategically leads NRF-SAASTA as the primary science engagement and engaged research unit of the NRF. Her journey to leadership was fuelled by a desire to create an environment where people feel valued and motivated to contribute their best. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders is to embrace their uniqueness. “Women have unique capabilities that are invaluable in the workplace, such as effective communication and emotional intelligence. Do not change yourself to fit the mold; leverage your strengths to stand out!”

Dr Deidré Prince

Dr Deidre Prince, Head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at NRF-iThemba LABS

Dr Deidre Prince’s role involves leading the NRF-iThemba LABS department that manufactures and supplies radiopharmaceuticals and other radioisotopes to 83 nuclear medicine facilities nationally and nearly 100 clients globally. Her journey to leadership in nuclear medicine was driven by personal passion, professional fulfilment, excellence and a commitment to making a difference in people’s lives. “The path to leadership is challenging, yet rewarding. Seek mentors early in your career for guidance, and learn from women in leadership roles,” she advises the next generation of aspirant women leaders.

Dr Prudence Makhura

Dr Prudence Makhura, NRF Executive Director: International Grants and Partnerships

Dr Prudence Makhura’s main responsibility is to unlock international research and innovation funding opportunities and leverage additional funding for the South African National System of Innovation. She has been a part of the NRF for the past decade, building lasting networks among researchers. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders is to trust their instincts. “When you trust your instincts and respect your values, your true self will come through in the most authentic way. You can only be a great leader if you are your authentic self.”

Ms Nosisa Dube

Ms Nosisa Dube, NRF Director: Reviews and Evaluations

Ms Nosisa Dube specialises in the management of peer-review processes for transboundary multilateral calls shared between the NRF, global funders and multi-sectoral communities. She joined the NRF in 2010 as a Professional Officer, then moved to the position of Project Leader and is now a Director. She credits the NRF for believing in her and providing opportunities for her growth. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders? “Your authentic self is your best power. Believe in yourself and keep showing up against the odds.”

Dr Rosalind Skelton

Dr Rosalind Skelton, Acting Manager of the South African Astronomical Observatory (NRF-SAAO) Dr Rosalind Skelton currently leads NRF-SAAO to achieve its vision of exploring the universe for the benefit of all society. She has a passion for understanding how galaxies have formed and evolved, and has been a member of the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) astronomy team for the past eight years. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders? “I think it’s important to be self-disciplined and maintain high standards for yourself and those around you, but also to keep a balance in life and stay true to the values that matter to you as an individual.”

Professor Julie Coetzee

Professor Julie Coetzee, Principal Scientist at the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (NRF-SAIAB)

Professor Julie Coetzee holds the DSI-NRF South African Research Chair in the Ecology and Management of Aquatic Invasive Species, co-hosted by Rhodes University. Her fascination with the biological control of water weeds started during her Honours studies. Twenty-six years later, and she’s still working on sustainable solutions to one of sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest threats to water security — biological invasions. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders? “In this world of instant gratification, we expect things to come easily and with little effort. However, there’s no substitute for hard work!”

Ms Kelebogile Magano

Ms Kelebogile Magano, NRF Head of People and Culture

Ms Kelebogile Magano’s role entails fostering a positive work environment, facilitating a strong organisational culture and aligning Human Resources practices with the NRF’s objectives. Her strong desire to contribute to the organisation’s success and make a difference motivated her to step up and become a leader. She advises women to know their “true worth” — the values and goals that motivate you — and to advocate for them consistently and relentlessly. “Nurture your associates, those who share your true worth and who want you to succeed. Let them help and support you.”

Dr Encarni Romero Colmenero

Dr Encarni Romero Colmenero, NRF- SAAO Deputy Director: South African Large Telescope (SALT)

Dr Encarni Romero Colmenero is responsible for the overall operations of the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT). She has been involved with SALT since its inception. She became the first-ever SALT astronomer, then the Head of SALT Astronomy Operations and she now leads one of South Africa’s international scientific flagship facilities. As a leader, she advises women that it is important to empower your team to disagree with you so they can shine a light on your blind spots. “Trust them to do what they do best, and support them in their career journey. Together, you will all soar!”

Ms Puseletso Hlogoana

Ms Puseletso Hlogoana, NRF Manager: Financial Reporting

Ms Puseletso Hlogoana’s responsibilities include the management of NRF financial processes and activities, and coordination and management of external audit processes, among others. She’s also the Risk Champion for the NRF Corporate Finance Unit. Her upbringing inspired her journey — she wanted to prove that young black girls from the township could be great leaders. Her advice is: “Women need to know their worth and understand the power they possess. We need to encourage young women to believe in themselves and that they are as capable as their male counterparts.”

Ms Moseme Matlala

Ms Moseme Matlala, NRF Head of Internal Audit

Ms Moseme Matlala drives a team of internal auditors who perform detailed audits across various business units within the NRF, and conduct independent assessments and evaluations of governance, risk and control as per global standards. She finds inspiration in aligning her professional role with a meaningful organisational mission. “Auditors are expected to have a strong ethical compass, and I am driven by my passion and desire to uphold high standards and integrity,” she remarks. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders is: “Trusting yourself and your skills is crucial for overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities as you progress in your career.”

Ms Carla Mitchell

Ms Carla Mitchell, South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRF-SARAO) Africa Programme Manager

Ms Carla Mitchell has been with NRF-SARAO for more than a decade. She is currently responsible for the planning, negotiation and implementation of strategic and funding solutions for the Africa programme across the eight African Partner Countries. She always had a passion for space science and technology, and for positively impacting lives in Africa. Her advice to the next generation of women leaders? “I am always asked to explain how I have achieved my dreams. I believed I could. Belief in yourself is essential. Yes, there is hard work, patience and sacrifice, but belief is key.”

Ms Keitumetse Molamu

Ms Keitumetse Molamu, Head of Engineering and Technology Development at the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRF-SARAO)

Ms Keitumetse Molamu ensures that NRF-SARAO has the right people with the best skills and an environment conducive to doing great engineering work. She never imagined that she would be a leader in the engineering field, but was motivated by believing that she could play an important role in making things better or different. She advises women to have the courage to pursue their dreams. “Courage is all about taking that step, even when you feel afraid or are not entirely sure that you can do it.”

Ms Tandi Mapukata

Ms Tandi Mapukata, NRF Head of Communications

Ms Tandi Mapukata is responsible for the visibility of the NRF brand and the management of the organisation’s reputation, as well as building and maintaining platforms to showcase the societal impact of NRF-funded and NRF-conducted research. For her, the most humbling feature about being a leader is the realisation that one’s success depends on the layers beneath you. Her advice for the next generation of women leaders? “You are equal to the task. Just believe in yourself and be on the lookout for opportunities. The communications profession is not gender-biased at all.”