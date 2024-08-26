Get your groove on this Spring with Xiaomi wearables and buds

Feel the benefits of improved fitness and the outdoors while staying in touch and on song

Spring is the time when winter loosens its icy grip and many South Africans start to rejuvenate their fitness routines and spend more time outdoors. Xiaomi’s innovative wearables and audio products fit perfectly into a more active lifestyle, whether it’s tracking your morning jog, monitoring your sleep, or providing an infectious groove with crystal-clear music during workouts.

Xiaomi’s range of audio products and wearables cater to a wide range of needs and budgets, from high-end smartwatches for tech enthusiasts to affordable audio solutions for everyday users. The best thing about them is that they won’t break your bank, so if you’re a student or a young professional, you can still enjoy their cutting-edge hi-tech benefits.

Bands

Xiaomi smart bands fit smoothly around your wrist, allowing you to check vital statistics like your heart rate while you exercise, or conveniently browse through your social media while you commute. The smooth-fitting strap is comfortable and waterproof, so you can exercise freely, and comes in a full spectrum of colour combinations, allowing you to express your unique personal taste.

Smartwatches

Large, clear displays with full, rich colours allow you to view everything at a glance, from your detailed workout data to message notifications, and the hundreds of watch face themes can really be played around with. Curved high-strength glass creates better wear resistance and the metallic finish and choice of straps further enhance your appearance. Connect to your smartphone and simply raise your hand to answer phone calls conveniently. The broad range of prices suit all clients.

Audio

Go running with snug-fitting Redmi earbuds and have no worries about wind noise — it’s filtered out by a dual-channel AI algorithm. Choose how much you want to be aware of the world around you, in three different transparency modes. Tune out low frequency noises while you travel with Redmi Buds, which allow you to instead tune into the beats you want to hear. Enjoy deep bass notes from a large dynamic driver, pure treble from the titanium-plated diaphragm, and excellent mid-range from the independent sound chamber.

