Make the HONOR 200 Series your ultimate travel partner this spring

HONOR has curated the perfect travel guide for your every trip

Travelling, whether it be within the country or abroad, is on almost everyone’s bucket list. From exploring the natural beauty of the Devil’s Pool in Victoria Falls, to exploring the hidden historical beauty of the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng, the travel bug is sure to catch us at some point or the other.

But once the planning, booking, and packing are behind us — what really happens during the trip? Is it a day packed with scheduled activities, or do we venture out and explore the wonders on our own without the guidance of a local tour?

HONOR knows travelling can be as confusing as it is exciting, which is why the brand curated the ultimate travel guide for the most memorable trip. The must-pack item, though? The HONOR 200 Series, which features the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200.

Here’s what every traveller should try out on their trip:

Ditch the tour: become a wanderer

Travel is about discovering the unexpected. Putting away the map and simply wandering allows travellers to open themselves up to serendipitous moments and hidden gems that aren’t in any guidebook.

And with the HONOR 200 Series, which is embedded with Google Mobile Services, travellers will always have access to Google Maps to make sure they’re going the right way.

Wandering without a plan will get travellers to experience a destination in its most authentic form — whether it’s a charming café tucked away in a quiet alley, a local artisan shop, or breathtaking views stumbled on by chance.

Be a tourist: get Immersed in those iconic sites

There’s a reason why certain landmarks and attractions draw travellers from all over the world — these attractions are awe-inspiring. So, embrace that inner tourist and take the time to visit those iconic sites.

And of course, take pictures. As many as needed because with the HONOR 200 Series ample storage capacity of 512GB, travellers will have enough space to keep their favourite memories stored safely without ever having to delete any.

Whether it’s standing in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower or driving through the open plains of Kruger National Park to see the Big 5, these experiences create lasting memories.

Snap every moment: pictures last a lifetime

Moments of the trip can be fleeting, but pictures allow travellers to relive those moments forever.

The HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 feature an impressive camera system. Equipped with a 50MP Main Portrait Camera, an impressive 50MP Telephoto Camera, and large sensors, they capture every detail, from the vibrant hues of a bustling city to the subtle nuances of a serene landscape. The device further impresses with its 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera, crafted to enhance travel and vacation photography with exceptional detail.

With the HONOR AI Portrait Engine, tourists can effortlessly capture the perfect shot while the AI handles the technical aspects. It automatically optimises settings, recognises scenes, and enhances photos so users can focus on enjoying their travels and creating memorable personal portraits that highlight both their experiences and surroundings.

Be the last one awake: witness the city go to sleep

There’s something magical about being awake when the rest of the world is winding down. As the hustle and bustle of the day fades, cities reveal a quieter, more intimate side. Stroll through the empty streets, listen to the echoes of distant conversations, and watch as the city transitions into slumber.

After a full day of exploring, city gazing at night can still be on the books with the HONOR 200 Series. Featuring a 5200mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery built to last all day on a single charge, the smartphone becomes the ultimate travel companion – ensuring travellers are connected any time of the day.

With all-day battery life, being the last one awake lets explorers experience the serenity of a destination that most travellers miss.

Travelling is more than just checking off destinations on a map – it’s about embracing and immersing oneself in new experiences and creating memories that will last a lifetime. And with the HONOR 200 Pro as the perfect travel companion, explorers can rest assured they’ll be able to get the most out of their trip.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 are available at the nearest retailer or network provider for the recommended retail price of R19 999 and R15 999, respectively.

The purchase of the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 will include free gifts to the value of R6 999, including an HONOR SuperCharge plus the cable, a screen protector, free postal repair with pickup and delivery service, a three-year battery health protection warranty, and a 180-day screen accident warranty, which excludes labour fees.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200/.

