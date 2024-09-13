If you are a high roller, Skype Betting is the service you need

Skype Betting provides an attractive package that is safe, has multiple payment options and the warranty that there will not be any void bets

Unsatisfactory odds … low limits … the extremely frustrating situation of void bets without any reason … the triple problem that has been plaguing punters for ages. Now, they can see their prayers receiving a response with the advent of Skype Betting, a service that claims to provide the solutions to the aforementioned issues — not to mention a quite attractive package that supports the claim. And now, it is our turn to review the whole thing and verify the validity of the advertisement.

Skype Betting works with different sources

There is no display to click on or a form to fill. People only need to use Skype or Telegram to get in touch with the agents of BET-IBC (the providing broker of the service) and let them know what they want. What sport, which league, which event, what odds. Then, the request goes to private sources in Asia and street runners who make things happen, resulting in a complete report of the status of the wager. It’s a quite simple and easy process to follow.

The site itself contains the rest of the information that bettors will need to maximise the output of their activities, including the fact that in order to participate in the excitement, they will need a special VIP-IBC account to manage said activities. They can also use the display of the platform as a reference for their bets.

It’s a new service that will expand

At this time, Football, Ice hockey (NHL to be specific), Basketball and Tennis are the sports that punters can choose from. Like any other newcomer in the industry, the list will grow gradually over time. That being said, it does not mean that there cannot be a request for another sport. It only means that there is no guarantee that any said request can be satisfied.

The future expansion notwithstanding, users still have all the online betting tools that they need to make the best decision. Especially those who prefer arbitrage, they have a calculator at their hands to give them the best combination. The margin, betting and Asian handicap/over-under calculators provide possible payouts, while the odds converter adjusts the odds to whatever they are used to.

It’s as secure as it can get at Skype Betting

It doesn’t matter what online activity people can get into, they always want to know that whatever should not find its way to parties that should not have it, doesn’t. While all the usual protocols are always in place, the real difference is the readiness to intervene in case there is a gap in the net by qualified people. This is indeed the case at Skype Betting, and it adds greatly to the assurance of security that users need.

All of the above are applicable to both the personal details that people share with the personnel, and the data on the money transfers. Any transaction that uses any of the three e-wallets available, the Cash2code option, the usual system for the banks, and, of course, a crypto wallet for betting is as protected as it can get.

Skype Betting is responding to the demands

Perhaps the most important key in this venture is the warranty that there will not be any void bets. That’s the major issue that punters have. Then, the coverage of really high stakes at incomparable odds is the icing on the cake. Along with a customer support that works 24/7 for solutions, it makes for a quite attractive package for those who want to open an account for high rollers.