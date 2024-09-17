Cool Ideas internet … Officially the fastest

Cool Ideas founders Paul Butschi and Andre Jooste with the Speedtest Award™ for the Best Internet Fixed ISP in South Africa award from Ookla.

Ookla’s Best Fixed ISP Award for 2024 handed to Cool Ideas

Cool Ideas, the multi award-winning internet service provider, has added another trophy to its cabinet. The ISP now has the ultimate bragging rights, having just been awarded the highly-coveted Speedtest Award™ for the Best Internet Fixed ISP in South Africa for 2024, by global powerhouse Ookla®. This top nod, based on millions of consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest® applications, shows that when it comes to dedication to delivering fast and reliable internet, Cool Ideas really are at the top of their game.

While being put to the test, (Q1-Q2 2024)* , Cool Ideas achieved a whopping Speed Score of 81.31. The company’s average top download speed reached 271.05 Mbps, while its average top upload speed hit 207.95 Mbps. Cool Ideas beat other players in the category, including Afrihost, Webafrica and Vox Telecom, by far.

Speed Score results:

Cool Ideas 81.31

Afrihost 64.42

Webafrica 63.13

Vox Telecom 61.79

Axxess 61.39

These figures not only show how robust Cool Ideas’ infrastructure is, but also show their edge in the South African ISP game, and their winning recipe of keeping things simple. Cool, hey?

What makes the Speed Score special?

The Speed Score is a key factor in the Speedtest Awards, reflecting real-world network performance. The calculation incorporates both download and upload speeds, with a focus on the speeds that users are likely to experience in their daily use. Ookla’s methodology is designed to provide a comprehensive view of network performance by considering speeds from various percentiles and applying a modified trimean to produce an accurate and reliable measurement.

Cool Ideas’ achievement is based on 8 407 027 user-initiated tests conducted on Speedtest applications connected to a fixed network, including tests performed on mobile phones over Wi-Fi. This extensive data pool ensures that the award truly reflects the everyday experiences of internet users across South Africa.

A milestone achievement

Duwane Peters, Marketing Manager at Cool Ideas, couldn’t be prouder of the company’s latest win: “Being recognised by Ookla as the Best Internet Fixed ISP is an awesome milestone for us. It’s a confirmation of our ongoing mission to deliver the best internet experience to our customers. We’ve always believed in simplicity, transparency, and consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in connectivity. This award reinforces that we have done exactly that!”

Cool Ideas continues to set the bar high in the South African ISP industry, demonstrating that their straightforward approach — focusing on expanding bandwidth, optimising infrastructure, and providing uncapped packages — delivers out-of-this-world results.

A winning streak

Cool Ideas is no stranger to winning. Last year, they snagged My Broadband’s Best Fibre ISP Award for the third year running and topped the charts in customer satisfaction and brand loyalty, according to Analytico’s research. Completing the hattrick, the company has also held the top spot on Steam for the past three years. Can anyone spell G.O.A.T?

Founded by Paul Butschi and Andre Jooste, Cool Ideas is a Johannesburg-based ISP that serves over 50 000 users across the country with offerings that include FTTH (Fibre to the Home), FTTB (Fibre to the Business), VoIP, and Uncapped Fixed LTE Wireless.

For more information about Cool Ideas and their products, click here or visit their YouTube channel here.

* “Analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data during Q1-Q2 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.”