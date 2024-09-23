Free iCarePlus for your iPhone and guaranteed buy-back after two years from iStores

This makes your next upgrade even more affordable and includes an extra year of warranty and screen repair

Taking care of your brand-new iPhone is a form of self-care. You safeguard your precious investment with a good case and screen protector, and go out of your way to ensure it stays in tip-top condition.

Then, out of the blue, comes that terrible moment when you lose your grip and … well, it’s easy to picture the gravity of the situation.

But here’s the good news. With iCarePlus from iStore, you’re covered.

iStore offers even more value with free iCarePlus, valued at R1,999, for every iPhone purchase. As an added benefit for customers upgrading to a new iPhone, the iCarePlus package now includes a guaranteed buy-back, ensuring that two years from now, iStore will buy back your iPhone for 55% of its original value, making your future upgrade even more affordable. iCarePlus also includes an extra year of warranty and screen repair. For more information about iCarePlus, please visit https://www.istore.co.za/icare-plus.

This ensures that, when it’s time to explore the next generation of devices, you can offset a portion of the cost, which makes getting a new iPhone more affordable. By securing a guaranteed return on your investment, you not only enjoy peace of mind but also a financially sound upgrade.

On top of the guaranteed buy back, the iCarePlus package includes:

An extended one-year Apple warranty, giving you a two-year warranty in total.

Free accidental damage cover.

A free Apple-certified screen repair. Since iStore only uses original Apple parts, this means your warranty won’t be voided if your screen replacement is authorised.

Free technical support and assistance from iStore’s team of experts.

To verify your free iCarePlus package, you’ll need to register within 14 days of your purchase. You’ll receive an email with your warranty confirmation details. Keep this information on file in case you need to make a claim.

That’s as easy as booking an appointment at your nearest iStore or online, using your iCarePlus number as a reference, and bringing your iPhone in for an assessment.

Please visit https://www.istore.co.za/icare-warranty/iphone for further details.