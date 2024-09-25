South Africa’s gaming market, roulette games, and an overview of Lora’s AI

In the vast South African gambling market, new AI technologies can further enhance the popularity of live games to target localised audiences

The South African gaming landscape is at its highest expectations. With the market projected to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2024 to USD 3.72 billion by 2029, the increased adoption of mobile technology and expanding internet connectivity are key drivers behind this surge. In this fast-paced environment, the introduction of AI tools focused on data collection and analytics could be the catalyst for optimising gaming strategies, enhancing user engagement, and driving growth across the industry.

Mobile gaming is at the forefront of Africa’s gaming landscape. The steady increase in mobile subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa has brought digital gaming to millions of consumers, particularly in countries like Nigeria and Ethiopia. By 2030, it is projected that sub-Saharan Africa will have 700 million unique mobile subscribers, with 50% mobile penetration.

As estimated by Techweez in June, 2024, the most popular games in Africa right now are:

Fortnite PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Grand Theft Auto V EA FC 24 Call of Duty series Counter-Strike Free Fire DOTA 2 Overwatch Valorant

This condensed list highlights the gaming trends in Africa across various platforms. However, we can see that shooters (FPS) are Africa’s favourites. With South Africa’s internet penetration expected to reach 97.38% by 2029, a region-wide trend of increasing digital connectivity may increase the continent’s participation in the global gaming scene. These innovations are helping gamers access premium experiences at a more affordable price, further pushing market growth.

Slots and roulette are also becoming increasingly popular, particularly in the online space. A prime example is the recent partnership between playTSOGO and Pragmatic Play, a renowned global game provider. Pragmatic Play’s extensive portfolio of slots and live roulette games consistently leads in emerging markets. This is evident from data provided by KTO, a major casino operator in Brazil, which highlights Pragmatic Play as a leading provider of online roulette games.

However, the South African gaming market still has much room to evolve and can be further enhanced with the recent introduction of 4Play “Lora”, the first AI-powered casino expert. Lora is designed to help operators make data-driven decisions by analysing player behaviour, game performance, and operational data. This innovation can significantly impact the African gaming market by helping casino platforms optimise their strategies in real time, improving both customer retention and profitability.

By analysing betting patterns, Lora can enhance fraud detection and risk management as well as customer service, such as optimising promotions and adjusting bonuses based on player behaviour. For the African market, where regulatory frameworks are still evolving, this tool provides operators with a competitive edge in ensuring compliance and maximising player engagement.

Furthermore, the rise of AI-driven gaming platforms could lead to the creation of more interactive and engaging versions of traditional live dealer games, such as roulette and game shows, making them even more appealing to African gamers. Lora’s ability to detect underperforming markets and adjust strategies based on real-time data could lead to more personalised and localised experiences, catering to the preferences of the diverse African player base.

By leveraging AI and other emerging technologies, South Africa’s gaming operators are well-positioned to capitalise on the booming market, creating more tailored and immersive experiences for the region’s growing gaming community.