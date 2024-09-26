SANI Car Rental SA partners with international mobility provider SIXT 

Imraan Moolla, Chief Executive Officer of SANI Car Rental.

The partnership combines the strengths of both brands, enhancing service offerings and expanding market reach

SANI Car Rental, a leading B-BBEE Level 1 enterprise with over three decades of experience in the South African car rental market, is excited to announce a franchise partnership with the German-based, international operating mobility provider SIXT.

The partnership aims to combine the strengths of both brands, enhancing service offerings and expanding market reach. SANI’s deep-rooted local connection and understanding of customer needs lends to its distinguished presence in a competitive market. To complement its global presence SIXT sought a local partner to expand its reach and vice versa.

SIXT is a global leader in the car rental industry, operating (together with franchise partners) in over 100 countries with a fleet in excess of 300 000 vehicles. This partnership allows local South Africans to leverage SIXT’s extensive international network, providing them with access to premium vehicles and services that are synonymous with quality and reliability.

As a proudly South African company, SANI Car Rental has established a robust national footprint with the largest independently owned fleet in South Africa and its neighbours, serving customers at major airports and city centres. In a world where our customers’ needs are ever evolving, SANI believes its strength lies in best-in-class partnerships that shape its competitive edge. SANI believes the customer is the business and that global partnerships best serve our customers — fresh, innovative and premium solutions.

About SANI Car Rental

SANI Car Rental is a leading independent car rental service provider in Southern Africa, with over 30 branches in South Africa as well as a footprint in Namibia and Mauritius with Botswana planned for 2025. With a fleet complement in excess of 7 000 vehicles, SANI is represented in all the major cities with a full array of vehicle offerings to cater for both leisure and corporate travel.

SANI Car Rental through its affiliated sister companies further entrenches its product offering to SANI Adventure motorbike rentals, Britz fully equipped 4×4 vehicles and MAUI Motorhomes, the largest in Southern Africa for over 25 years.

Through the SANI Fleet management business, the largest light commercial vehicle rental operator in South Africa, SANI Fleet is able to offer short to medium term rental mobility solutions for both corporate and private clients which includes a rent to own option.

The 9 000 vehicles under fleet management across the various platforms is testament to the foundation laid over the last three decades, solidifying SANI as a trusted mobility partner.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its headquarters in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, via the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of €464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to €EUR 3.62 billion. SIXT was established in 1912 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986.

Key Elements of the Partnership:

Enhanced Fleet Options: Customers will benefit from an expanded selection of vehicles, combining SANI’s diverse range with SIXT’s premium offerings, ensuring a vehicle for every need and occasion.

Shared Expertise: By pooling resources and knowledge, both companies will enhance operational efficiencies and customer service, setting new industry standards.

Commitment to Excellence: At SANI, one of our key values is excellence. We believe pioneering with global industry players will further strengthen the shared value.

Community Engagement: SANI’s dedication to community involvement and transformation will be strengthened through this collaboration, furthering both companies’ goals of social responsibility.

Rüdiger Proske, Senior Vice President International Franchise at SIXT, says: “SIXT and SANI Car Rental are joining forces as two strong companies, with the goal of providing customers in South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana a unique mobility experience. SANI Car Rental stands out especially with its versatile fleet and customer-tailored service in every respect. We are pleased to have the right partner on the spot in SANI Car Rental.

“The partnership with SIXT not only recognises our reputation but also creates a distinctive and highly effective brand synergy to maximise mutual growth and value,” said Imraan Moolla, Chief Executive Officer of SANI Car Rental. “As partners, we are committed to providing unparalleled service and value to our customers while contributing positively to our staff and communities.” Through this collaboration, local South Africans will not only enjoy enhanced mobility solutions but also the assurance of global standards in service and vehicle quality. The brands will step forward in South Africa under their partnership as SANI SIXT.

For more information, visit: https://sani.co.za/