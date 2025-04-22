When life gets too large for one screen: Here’s why the foldable smartphones are for multitaskers

Gimmick or Genius? Why the foldable remains an underrated innovation

Foldable smartphones have captivated tech enthusiasts, blending excitement with scepticism. Are they just a flashy trend, or do they truly transform the way we use our devices? The HUAWEI Mate X6 is here to prove that foldable technology isn’t just about innovation—it’s about real-world practicality and a superior user experience. But beyond the sleek, futuristic design, there’s more potential than we might have given it credit for. After all, most of us already juggle multiple devices and screens to work, unwind, stay connected with friends and family, and manage personal tasks. A foldable, like the latest HUAWEI Mate X6, could be the answer.

Make Your Travels More Productive

On business trips, a foldable can help eliminate the hassle of juggling multiple devices, especially when working from a cramped train or plane seat. Connectivity is often unreliable, and cross-device file management can become frustrating with inconsistent Wi-Fi. With a single device, you can unfold the screen to nearly double your screen real estate, transforming your smartphone into a mini tablet whenever you need it. And with the HUAWEI Mate X6’s lightweight yet durable design, you can seamlessly switch between tasks, even while walking through the airport terminal. The Live Multi-task feature lets you run up to three apps simultaneously, so you can join a meeting, send an email, and reference a document all at once — no laptop required.

From Shoot to Publish with a Single Device

If you’re a content creator, you need more than just a camera and a social media app. Between creation and publication is a whole workflow, from refining visuals and brainstorming ideas to managing followers and engagement. While filming your next vlog, the HUAWEI Mate X6’s split-screen feature can instantly improve your photos. Open up the screen, and the phone becomes a viewfinder, making it easier to pose solo or with friends on the go.

When it’s time to edit, the Mate X6’s Live Multi-task feature lets you simultaneously fine-tune your images, scroll through visual references on social media, and jot down caption ideas in the notes app. And when you’re ready to post, Live Multi-task lets you expand your social media app to full screen while keeping everything else running in the background — so nothing is lost or unsaved.

A New Way to Get Together

Socialising online has never been easier, thanks to foldable smartphone technology — and with so many ways to share experiences digitally, staying connected is a breeze. While catching up on the latest episode of your favourite TV series, the HUAWEI Mate X6’s Live Multi-task lets you dive into online episode discussions and share your theories in the group chat at the same time. When the episode reaches a climactic moment, you can expand the screen to fully immerse yourself, with other apps still running in the background.

Heading to a concert with friends? The Mate X6’s multi-window feature lets you bid for tickets online while keeping the group chat updated in real-time. And if the concert’s in another city, you can also pull up a new window to make travel plans and book hotels — all without losing your spot in the ticket queue.

Far from being just a novelty, foldables are proving to be invaluable tools for multitaskers. With advanced multitasking features and a form factor that doubles as a tablet, foldable phones are cementing their place in today’s fast-paced digital world.