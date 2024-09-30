How AI is accelerating Africa’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals

Abdoulaye Diack, Yvonne Dumor, Alex Okosi and Ivan Koomson visit the Google AI Research Center in Ghana in September 2024.

Google is working with GABI Circle members to accelerate a prosperous future for Africa

With Unstoppable Africa 2024, the Global Africa Business Initiative’s (GABI) flagship event being held this week, there is no better time to take a look at African nations’ progress towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While much remains to be done globally in accelerating progress against the SDGs, Africa, as a continent rich with potential, is starting to embrace the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) that will help it achieve the SDGs. To bolster these fledgling efforts, two things are needed: collaboration between stakeholders, and access to the necessary skilling and infrastructure.

As a GABI Circle member, we are thrilled to see how AI-driven initiatives from a wide variety of players are supporting countries on the African continent in their quest to reach the SDGs.

AI’s role in Africa

The opportunities inherent in the use of AI in Africa can be viewed from several perspectives; the first of which is the role it will play in bringing cutting-edge healthcare to people who previously did not have access to these. In addition to our own solutions, Google is also teaming up with local organisations such as Jacaranda Health in Kenya, and OnTime Consortium in Nigeria, which use AI to give access to life-saving information. This not only supports SDG 3 but also empowers women to take control of their maternal and child health through AI-driven solutions that help monitor pregnancies and predict complications, allowing for timely interventions that save lives.

AI’s role also extends to advancing food security, and addressing environmental and climate-related challenges affecting agricultural productivity and livelihoods. By predicting flood zones and alerting residents in advance, Google’s AI-enabled flood forecasting system directly contributes to increasing disaster preparedness by providing flood forecasts and alerts up to seven days in advance. Since its launch last year in two countries, the service has been expanded to 80 countries, 23 of which are in Africa.

Secondly, AI has the potential to help power economic growth. What makes this even more exciting is that it is not just an opportunity for big businesses; it also creates incredible opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs. The AI Startups Mapping in Africa report by AfriLabs reveals that Africa’s AI readiness index is at an average of 26.91, emphasising the need for greater investment in AI infrastructure.

Initiatives such as the recently adopted Africa Union Startup Model Law Framework set out guiding principles, a common vision and key recommendations for Member States in developing their national startup legislative and regulatory systems and capabilities to derive maximal value from the innovation ecosystem. The private sector is a vital player in this ecosystem and Google, alongside other partners, continue demonstrating our commitment to fostering a thriving startup environment through initiatives like the Google Startup Accelerator for Africa, the Hustle Academy that has empowered more than 10 000 graduates to date, and Google’s $50 million Africa Investment Fund underscore the private sector’s dedication to supporting African startups.

Thirdly, strategic partnerships between African governments and the private sector are crucial to harness AI effectively. By investing in infrastructure such as connectivity and data centres and providing educational frameworks to empower Africa’s next generation of AI-savvy users, the continent can position itself for inclusive growth and development.

Unlocking opportunities and breaking barriers

While global progress has been slow in many areas, AI presents a unique opportunity for African nations to overcome challenges and achieve these goals.

AI isn’t just another technology; it is an enabler, reducing the barriers that stand in the way of realising Africa’s potential. There’s been a lot of talk about the fundamental importance of skills like STEM and coding, which create a vital foundation for understanding the digital world. These are still essential, and when augmented with AI, access to learning and using these technologies becomes even easier.

How Africa can catch on to the AI train

For Africa to catch up in the global AI race, a multi-faceted approach is required. This involves not only investment in infrastructure and education but also cultivating a culture of learning, innovation and entrepreneurship among the civil service, which is core to the transformation of the continent.

Governments should work toward creating clear policies and regulatory frameworks that encourage AI innovation while ensuring ethical standards and data privacy. At GABI, Google will share an AI blueprint, that has been months of research and inquiry, that highlights model laws and strategies governments and institutions in Africa can adopt in order to gain this AI opportunity. And to complement this, with partners, we´ll kick off an AI Sprinters course offering the “Foundations of AI and Cloud policy making in Africa” for policymakers and policy implementers on the continent.

Africa’s AI journey does not have to be travelled alone. Collaborative efforts between African countries can accelerate the adoption of AI across the continent. Regional and local organisations, for example, could play a role in coordinating AI strategies across African countries, sharing best practices, and facilitating cross-border AI projects.

Africa must also continue to build partnerships with global tech leaders and AI pioneers. These partnerships can provide African innovators with access to the latest AI research, technologies and expertise.

Finally, Africa needs to promote a culture of innovation, where entrepreneurs and innovators feel empowered to explore AI-driven solutions. This involves providing the necessary resources and highlighting many success stories.

Strategic partnerships and infrastructure development are key to success

The journey toward achieving the SDGs is complex, but with AI as a catalyst, Africa can make significant strides. At Google, we are excited to be part of this transformative journey, working alongside GABI Circle members to accelerate progress toward a sustainable and prosperous future for Africa.

Alex Okosi is Google SSA Managing Director