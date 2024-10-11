Empowering women’s health: Skin Renewal supports ILoveBoobies for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Skin Renewal founder Dr Maureen Allem with a pre-loved bra collection box, which are available at all 20 Skin Renewal branches during October.

The non-profit raises awareness about breast cancer and provides critical screenings to women in underserved communities

As part of its ongoing commitment to women’s health and corporate social investment (CSI), Skin Renewal is proud to continue its support for the non-profit organisation ILoveBoobies during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. Skin Renewal actively support this impressive non-profit organisation, which aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and provide critical screenings to women in underserved communities across South Africa.

Community-centred support

Skin Renewal, founded by Dr Maureen Allem and Victor Snyders, has always aligned itself with initiatives that empower and improve the lives of beneficiaries. Giving back to the wider community lies at the core of Skin Renewal’s values. Their ongoing support of ILoveBoobies reflects their deep commitment to preventative healthcare and the early detection of breast cancer, which affects every woman.

Gently used bras can be donated throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Skin Renewal patients are already actively contributing.

“As a company founded by Dr Maureen, who is passionate about women’s health, our involvement in this initiative goes beyond business. It’s a personal commitment to the health and wellbeing of all women in South Africa,” says Victor Snyders, CEO of Skin Renewal. “We are thrilled to be in a position to support ILoveBoobies, give their cause a voice in our business, and share their mission to make breast cancer screenings accessible to the communities that need them most, with both our staff and patients.”

Engaging the community in support of women’s health

Throughout October, all 20 Skin Renewal branches are featuring pre-loved bra collection boxes, encouraging the patients who come through the doors of a branch to donate gently used bras. This initiative is part of a wider effort to support women, particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, Skin Renewal branches are selling ILoveBoobies socks and will do so until the end of the year, with proceeds funding breast cancer screenings.

For every five pairs of socks sold, one breast cancer screening will be funded, directly contributing to the early detection of this disease. As a further gesture of support, each recipient of a screening will also receive a box of Komani reusable sanitary pads. Komani is another organisation close to the hearts of the Skin Renewal family and is an NGO which Skin Renewal continues to support.

Allem emphasises the importance of breast screenings for all women: “What is vital is that ILoveBoobies not only provides screenings to women, but should a woman need further referral for more extensive tests and treatments, ILoveBoobies has this in place. When one considers that 47 000 women a year should be diagnosed with breast cancer in South Africa, and the estimate is that just 10 000 are, the unbelievable work that ILoveBoobies does is really highlighted. This initiative is deeply aligned with our values, and we are proud to contribute to their mission.”

The partnership has already garnered significant support from Skin Renewal’s patients, who have actively participated in the campaign through bra donations, sock purchases, and sharing the need for all women in South Africa to have screenings.

ILoveBoobies socks are on sale at Skin Renewal branches during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The proceeds contribute to funding breast cancer screenings.

“We believe in empowering women with the early detection knowledge and tools they need to take better control of their health,” says Cecil Munch, Director at ILoveBoobies. “By providing free breast cancer screenings and medical diagnostics, we are directly addressing the healthcare gap that exists in some underserved communities. We are enormously appreciative of Skin Renewal for their shared passion to transform women’s lives,” adds Munch.

Employee engagement: the Imagine Challenge

Skin Renewal has also extended its support for breast cancer awareness through ILoveBoobies’ Imagine Challenge. Hosted for the month of October, the Imagine Challenge is South Africa’s largest virtual sporting event. The non-profit’s largest annual fundraiser, the challenge takes place throughout October, with over 9 000 participants joining virtual running, cycling, swimming, and gym challenges. Proceeds from these events help to fund screenings for 2 000 women annually, with a portion dedicated to medical referrals and further diagnostic services.

Transforming lives through community initiatives

Skin Renewal’s commitment to transforming lives goes beyond its support for ILoveBoobies. Last year, the company raised funds for Komani through the sale of reusable sanitary pads to benefit women in need. This year, in addition to supporting ILoveBoobies, Skin Renewal remains dedicated to ongoing community upliftment initiatives, including Streetscapes, Khulisa, and Sooper Troopers, organisations that work tirelessly to uplift vulnerable individuals.

Call to action: join the fight against breast cancer

Skin Renewal invites the public to participate in purchasing ILoveBoobies socks to help fund breast cancer screenings. Every action counts in the fight against breast cancer, and together, we can make a difference.

About Skin Renewal

Skin Renewal is a medical aesthetic clinic with 20 branches across South Africa, offering doctor-led treatments tailored to individual skincare needs. Their expert team provides world-class care, with a focus on holistic skin health.

About ILoveBoobies

ILoveBoobies is a South African non-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer screenings, particularly in underserved communities. Through innovative campaigns and partnerships, they strive to make early detection accessible to all.

