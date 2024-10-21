easyMarkets launches xBar Cup 2025 with grand finale at Real Madrid Valdebebas 

This year the cup spotlights elite football freestylers with a strong social media presence

Real Madrid football legend Roberto Carlos and trading pioneers easyMarkets announce the return of the xBar Cup at the Dubai Expo 2024. This year’s challenge takes a new turn by spotlighting elite football freestylers with a strong social media presence, a strategic pivot intended to intensify the competition’s calibre. This refined focus promises to provide both highly-skilled freestylers and global enthusiasts with an extraordinary platform to showcase their talents and influence the Cup’s outcome in an interactive arena.

Garen Meserlian, Chief Marketing officer at easyMarkets, commented on the collaboration: “Our long-standing alliance with Real Madrid has allowed us to continue blending forex with football. This latest collaboration culminates our joint creative vision, bringing to life an unprecedented event that spotlights both global freestylers and fans.”



Freestylers and Fans to Compete at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas

Freestylers in the xBar Cup 2025 will compete through three stages of elimination, each requiring their best performance to advance. The competition offers valuable exposure on a global platform, providing freestylers with the chance to make their mark. The grand prize will go to the top performer, highlighting both skill and dedication.



Fans around the world will have the opportunity to directly impact the competition’s outcome through their votes and stand a chance to win a trip to Madrid as well as a VIP match-day experience at Real Madrid Valdebebas. The two lucky voters will also participate in a special fans-only Lightning Round for a chance to win $5 000 and $1 000 in trading account credit. Fans can place their votes now to help decide the winner and secure their chance to win these exciting prizes.

Registration Now Open for xBar Cup 2025

Established football Freestylers can now register for the xBar Cup 2025 online, where they must submit their qualifications and a highlight reel. The event welcomes adept freestylers, granted they already possess a strong social media presence and welcomes them to join this platform and display their skill, precision, and creativity in a high-stakes environment. Readers interested in learning more about this competition are encouraged to click here.



About easyMarkets

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate, and dealCancellation, easyMarkets provides its sizable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionise the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritising client commitment and satisfaction.