Bonitas – innovation, life stages and quality care

Lee Callakoppen, Principal Officer of Bonitas Medical Fund, talks about the year ahead for Bonitas Medical Scheme and its members

Our value creation model has stood us in good stead with over R1.4 billion in reserves returned to members through benefit enhancements and low and deferred increases in 2022 and 2023.

Calculating the changes

Over the past few years, we kept our contribution increases well below the industry average. While we have seen a positive performance in the Fund, we have to balance the financial sustainability of the Scheme with enriching benefits.

For this reason, contribution increases range from 8.7%* to 14.9%* per plan (the latter impacting 1% of members) with a weighted increase of 10.2%* from January 1, 2025.

Membership profile

Our members are from across a diverse range of backgrounds – with corporate membership spanning over 65 industries and profiles varying from students and singles to families, established professionals and those enjoying their golden years.

A quintet of awards

One way of measuring and gaining insights on whether a brand is getting it right is through independent surveys and audits from industry bodies and consumers themselves. Recently Bonitas was announced as the winner of the ‘Medical Scheme Category’ in the Ask Afrika Orange Index® Awards for 2024/2025. It is the fourth category win over the past seven years. Principles such as trust, sustainability, reputation, and care feature strongly in top customer need attributes.

It is also the fifth accolade for the Scheme this year, others include: two BHF Titanium Awards for’ Best Integrated Report’ and ‘Best Operational Performance’, Top 500’s ‘Leader For Medical Scheme’ and gold in the Daily Sun Reader’s Choice Awards.

The life stage model

Our new model is designed to revitalise our approach based on industry, life stage and various psychographic and behavioural science elements. This is supported by a diverse product range, tailored wellness and screening benefits, access to healthcare services and optimised member communication.

We continue to make health risk assessments and preventative care screenings pivotal to managed healthcare initiatives. After all, early detection and speedy intervention are critical to enhancing our member’s quality of life. Half of our population has high blood pressure and, in line with international treatment protocols, one blood pressure monitor will be funded over a two-year cycle per family.

What’s new?

Integrated chronic care family practitioner network

There is a direct correlation between chronic diseases and mental health. For 2025, we have added a mental health component into our GP network, to facilitate early disease detection, diagnosis and multi-disciplinary care coordination, through the high-quality network of doctors.

Hearing Loss Management (Audiology)

This includes free online hearing screenings for all South Africans. Members on selected plans will receive hearing aids, audiology services and hearing aid acoustic services.

Weight Management Programme

Obesity or being overweight substantially increases the risk of morbidity from at least 15 conditions. The programme, led by a biokineticist, provides a holistic approach to weight loss that includes access to a dietician and psychologist for support on exercise, nutrition and mental health.

Female Health Programme

We’re making a renewed commitment to the health and wellbeing of women and toddlers through the new Female Health Programme and enhanced Mother and Child Care Benefit, including the Maternity Programme. Launched earlier this year in collaboration with CareWorks, the Female Health Programme emphasises preventative care and early detection of female-specific health issues, based on life stages.

Our comprehensive Maternity Programme includes support for expecting mothers, including early identification and weekly engagement for high-risk pregnancies, antenatal vitamins post-childbirth care and associated mother mental health follow-up calls, milestone reminders for children under three, immunisation reminders and online screenings for infant and toddler health. Vision screening by an ophthalmologist for premature neonates is offered on all options, except BonCap.

Bonitas Geriatric Care

Wellness screenings, vaccines for flu and pneumonia, age-appropriate screening for prostate, breast and cervical cancer, osteoarthritis screenings, coordination of care with a nominated GP, chronic care management and support and fall-risk assessments, covered by risk allow seniors to live independently.

Diabetic retinopathy screenings

Our members can access cutting-edge, AI-driven diabetic retinopathy screenings and other conditions of the eye.

Benefit Booster

We are offering even more value for money on the Benefit Booster which gives access to up to R5 000 as an additional benefit to use for out-of-hospital expenses, at no extra cost.

Despite the challenges in the healthcare industry, we continue to run a tight ship, while meeting the diverse needs of our members with innovative benefits, a life stage model and a commitment to quality care.

*The increases and new benefits have been submitted to the CMS and are subject to their approval.