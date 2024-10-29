Unlocking Africa’s Potential: Brand SA and BUSA Shine at Investing in Africa Conference 2024

The event showcased the country’s competitive advantages, world-class infrastructure, and talented workforce

From October 9-11 2024, London played host to the prestigious Investing in Africa conference and expo, bringing together global business leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore opportunities on the continent. Brand South Africa, in partnership with Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), made a compelling case for South Africa as a prime investment destination.

Jimmy Ranamane, General Manager: Global Markets at Brand SA, emphasised the importance of this partnership: “Our collaboration with BUSA demonstrates the private sector’s commitment to promoting South Africa’s investment potential. Together, we showcased the country’s competitive advantages, world-class infrastructure, and talented workforce.”

Ranamane highlighted South Africa’s unique value proposition: “We offer a strategic gateway to the African continent, with a sophisticated financial system, robust legal framework, and well-developed transportation networks. Our diverse economy, rich natural resources, and innovative spirit make us an attractive destination for investors.”

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure of South Africa, Dean Macpherson, expressed optimism about the country’s future: “The stability of our government and the sentiment of South Africa are a recipe for growth. We’re committed to creating an environment conducive to investment, job creation, and economic development.”

Macpherson continued: “Over the next five years, we’re poised for significant growth, driven by infrastructure development, renewable energy, and tourism. We invite investors to partner with us in unlocking Africa’s potential.”

The Investing in Africa conference and expo 2024 provided a platform for Brand SA and BUSA to engage with international investors, sharing insights on:

– South Africa’s economic stability and growth prospects

– Opportunities in key sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, and tourism

– The country’s commitment to governance, transparency, and anti-corruption efforts

“South Africa has made significant strides in improving its investment climate. We’ve implemented policies to enhance ease of doing business, increased support for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and invested in critical infrastructure development,” said Ranamane.

The Investing in Africa conference and expo 2024 marked a resounding success for Brand SA and BUSA. By highlighting South Africa’s unique strengths and opportunities, they reinforced the country’s position as a compelling investment destination.

As Ranamane aptly put it: “We’re open for business, and we invite the world to partner with us in unlocking Africa’s potential.”